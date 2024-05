Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch until early Monday morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Nashville has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and most of Middle Tennessee.

The watch is in effect from now until Monday morning, May 27th, at 5:00am CT

Counties Affected

Anderson County, Bedford County, Bledsoe County, Blount County, Bradley County, Campbell County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Chester County, Claiborne County, Clay County, Coffee County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, Decatur County, DeKalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Franklin County, Giles County, Grainger County, Grundy County, Hamblen County, Hamilton County, Hancock County, Hardeman County, Hardin County, Hawkins County, Haywood County, Henderson County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Jefferson County, Knox County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Lincoln County, Loudon County, Macon County, Madison County, Marion County, Marshall County, Maury County, McMinn County, McNairy County, Meigs County, Monroe County, Montgomery County, Moore County, Morgan County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Polk County, Putnam County, Rhea County, Roane County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Scott County, Sequatchie County, Sevier County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Tipton County, Trousdale County, Union County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, White County, Williamson County, Wilson County,