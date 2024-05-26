Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch until later this afternoon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The Watch is in effect from now until 3:00pm CT Sunday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms are heading into the listed areas, bringing a chance of a tornado. 70 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail are expected.

Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Counties Affected

Anderson County, Blount County, Campbell County, Cheatham County, Claiborne County, Clay County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, DeKalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Knox County, Loudon County, Macon County, Montgomery County, Morgan County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Roane County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Scott County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Union County, White County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.