Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 26th–30th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As we move into the week, Clarksville-Montgomery County will experience a mix of sunny skies and scattered thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from the mid-50s to the high 80s. Starting with some stormy weather, the week will gradually clear up, bringing pleasant and sunny conditions towards the end.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday, primarily before 10:00am. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning, gradually becoming sunny by the afternoon with a high near 88°F. South winds will blow at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, although higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Sunday night, especially before 3:00am. The low will be around 68°F. Winds will shift from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph to the west after midnight, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible.

For Memorial Day, there’s a slight 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7:00am, but the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 81°F. West winds around 10 mph will gust up to 20 mph.

Expect mostly clear skies with a low of around 61°F on Monday night. Winds will shift from west-northwest at around 5 mph to calm by the evening.

Sunny skies will prevail Tuesday, with a high near 82°F. West-northwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Mostly clear conditions will continue, with a low of around 55°F Tuesday night. West-northwest winds will calm to around 5 mph in the evening.

Wednesday will be another sunny day with a high near 77°F. Light northwest winds will increase to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night is expected to have mostly clear skies and a low of around 54°F. North winds will be around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

On Thursday, sunny conditions will persist, with a high near 78°F.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 54°F.

As the week progresses, the weather will transition from early thunderstorms to clear and sunny days, making it perfect for outdoor activities and Memorial Day celebrations. Enjoy the pleasant weather, but stay prepared for occasional gusty winds and brief showers early in the week.

Check back with Clarksville Online to stay informed about changing weather conditions.