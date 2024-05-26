Fort Campbell issues Tornado Warning, Severe Weather Impacts Base

Fort Campbell, KY – At approximately 9:20am today, Sunday, May 27th, 2024, Fort Campbell issued a tornado warning. Trees are down across the installation and damage assessments are underway. No injuries have been reported at this time.

We ask all Fort Campbell residents and those living off the installation always to remain weather-aware. Know your safe area and be prepared to react accordingly. For information on where to shelter during a tornado, visit www.ready.gov/tornadoes

Fort Campbell residents and employees are asked to report any injuries or damages on the installation by calling 911 or 270.798.7111.

“Since December, our region has been impacted by multiple tornadoes and other severe weather,” said Col. Chris Midberry, U.S. Army Fort Campbell Garrison Commander. “We continue to embrace our Soldiers, Families, workforce, and community. We ask that everyone avoid unnecessary travel while damage assessments take place and to report any injuries or damages.”

Rain and ongoing weather conditions have also caused floodwaters in the area. Use caution and avoid floodwater. As little as 12 inches of moving floodwater can be enough to float and carry away a small vehicle. 6 inches of moving water can knock an adult off their feet. Even a small amount of floodwater can hide dangers such as road collapse and debris.

For more information on flood safety, visit www.ready.gov/floods