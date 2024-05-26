Glamour and Grace, Miss Tennessee USA 2024 Crowns Its Shining Star

Clarksville, TN – In the elegant embrace of the Mabry Concert Hall on the APSU Campus in Clarksville, the stage was set for a dazzling spectacle—the Miss Tennessee USA 2024 pageant. With hearts racing and dreams aglow, the contestants entered the limelight, each vying for the coveted title.

The Miss Tennessee contestants showcased their poise and confidence in two distinct segments. First, they graced the stage in swimwear, their sun-kissed grace shimmering under the spotlights. Then, the mood shifted to evening wear—gowns flowing, sequins winking, and aspirations soaring. These young women embodied both beauty and substance, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience and judges alike.

As the competition intensified, the spotlight narrowed to the final five. These exceptional contenders had weathered the storm of scrutiny, their intellect and charisma shining through. But the ultimate test awaited—the question portion of the program. With poise and eloquence, they navigated inquiries that revealed not only their knowledge but also their character.

And then, amidst a hush of anticipation, Christell Foote, representing Miss Rocky Top, emerged as the victor. Her smile radiated triumph, and as the tiara graced her brow, she stepped into a legacy. Last year’s winners, Miss Tennessee Teen USA Blye Allen and Miss Tennessee Regan Ringler stood by her side, their own reigns now memories etched in time. Together, they honored Christell, who would carry Tennessee’s pride to the grand stage of Miss USA 2024 in Hollywood, California.

As she prepares to represent Tennessee, we celebrate not only her grace but also her unwavering commitment.

The Miss Tennessee USA pageants are affiliated with the Miss Universe Organization and have been hosted in Clarksville since 1999. Greenwood Productions is directed by Kimberly Payne Greenwood, Miss Tennessee USA 1989, and wife of Grammy award winner Lee Greenwood.



Information about all delegates can be found at www.misstennesseeusa.com.

Photo Gallery