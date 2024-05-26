66 F
Clarksville
Sunday, May 26, 2024
News

Montgomery County sees slight drop in Unemployment Rate in April

News Staff
Tennessee County Unemployment Rate for April 2024
Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce DevelopmentNashville, TN – Each of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded lower unemployment rates in April, each at or below 4.1%, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

The Montgomery County unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent. Down 0.4 percentage points from March’s 3.9 percent.

Williamson County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate for the month. At 2%, the rate dropped 0.2 percentage points from 2.2% in March.

Sevier County had Tennessee’s second-lowest rate in April, which was 2.1%, down 0.4% from the previous month’s rate.

While Clay and Lauderdale counties experienced the state’s highest unemployment rates, they still decreased and were below 5%. Both counties recorded rates of 4.1%, which was a 0.4 percentage point drop for Clay County. Lauderdale County’s rate went down 0.4 percentage points in April.

Bledsoe County had the second-highest jobless rate, at 3.9%, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the rate it recorded in March.

A complete analysis of each county’s unemployment data and data for Tennessee’s cities and metropolitan and micropolitan areas is available here.

County unemployment rates are not adjusted to consider seasonal impacts on employment, such as school breaks, severe weather events, and jobs during the holiday season.

One week ago, TDLWD reported that the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate had dropped 0.1 of a percentage point to match Tennessee’s all-time low unemployment rate of 3.1%.

School is out for the year across Tennessee. Young adults ages 14-24 still have time to take part in YEP, Tennessee’s Youth Employment Program. YEP matches participants with employers who can mentor them through meaningful employment. The state-funded program allows each young person to earn up to $4,000.

Local partners across the state handle the administrative duties of the hiring process and insurance and pay the participant’s wages. Interested individuals and employers can learn more at YEPTN.com.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 26th–30th, 2024
