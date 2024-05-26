65.5 F
Clarksville
Sunday, May 26, 2024
HomeNewsSevere Thunderstorm Warning issues for Clarksville-Montgomery County
News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issues for Clarksville-Montgomery County

News Staff
By News Staff
Heavy Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Montgomery County, Northwestern Dickson County, Stewart County, Houston County, and Northeastern Humphreys County.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10:00am CT.

At 9:10am CT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Paris Landing State Park to near Paris, moving east at 65 mph. Damage is expected to impact roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Clarksville, Dover, Erin, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Vanleer, Cumberland City, Slayden, Palmyra, Woodlawn, Land Between The Lakes, Houston County Airport, Indian Mound, and Cunningham.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University professor Antonio Thompson explores Kentucky’s WWII POW camps in new book
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch until later this afternoon
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online