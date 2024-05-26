Severe Thunderstorm Warning issues for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Montgomery County, Northwestern Dickson County, Stewart County, Houston County, and Northeastern Humphreys County.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10:00am CT.

At 9:10am CT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Paris Landing State Park to near Paris, moving east at 65 mph. Damage is expected to impact roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Clarksville, Dover, Erin, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Vanleer, Cumberland City, Slayden, Palmyra, Woodlawn, Land Between The Lakes, Houston County Airport, Indian Mound, and Cunningham.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.