Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts: ‘Honor the great significance of Memorial Day in Clarksville’

Written by Joe Pitts

Clarksville Mayor

Clarksville, TN – My daily activities as your Clarksville Mayor frequently include time spent with our brave Soldiers at Fort Campbell and their families, either on post, or out in the broader community.

I often reflect in my own mind on so many personal moments and memories from these visits – impactful moments that will live in my mind and heart forever. They heighten my deep and abiding appreciation for our military.

These individuals are our relatives, neighbors, and friends. Our military and civilian families go to work, church, and school together. Combined, these two communities are the interwoven fabric of our lives as Clarksvillians.

But in our hearts and minds, there is additionally that unique and devout appreciation for the Fort Campbell soldier that is always present.

These men and women know better than anyone, their charge and duty, and that freedom in our great nation really isn’t free.

They willingly put themselves in harm’s way for you and me. And down through history, some of them have paid the ultimate price for that freedom.

That is the basis for our observance of Memorial Day. Nowhere in America does the Federal holiday hold greater meaning, than in Clarksville, Tennessee.

We know that the beginnings of Memorial Day were during a tragic and pivotal time in our country’s history – the American Civil War. There are still vestiges of that bitter and pivotal internal struggle in our own midst, here in northern middle Tennessee.

It wasn’t until after World War II that the holiday that would become known as Memorial Day gained a true foothold nationally, and it wasn’t until 1967 that it became an official holiday.

Today, Memorial Day is set aside to honor all Americans, from all branches of service, who died while in service to our country.

Through this Federal legislation, the nation was granted a three-day weekend, mixing this time of serious reflection with a newer distinction Memorial Day has, as the unofficial beginning of summer vacation season.

With our rivers and lakes, outdoor recreation and other attractions, travel and tourism are key elements of our local quality of life and economy, and we are grateful for them all.

But as you take advantage of summer fun this weekend, please also carve out a significant amount of time, wherever you are at, to remember our fallen servicemen and servicewomen.

If you happen to know of surviving spouses, family members or friends of these fallen servicepeople, you can pay the ultimate tribute, by giving of yourselves to help them out, lift them up, or just offer an encouraging word. There are countless ways of doing it.

They are our Clarksville family members. Let’s support them through their good times as well as those times where perhaps lingering moments of grief intervene.

Do these things, and we all will have appropriately observed Memorial Day.

Thank you to all of those who serve our country, and reside in our community.

I am proud to be your Mayor.

JOE PITTS