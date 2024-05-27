Flood Advisory issued for the Cumberland River in Clarksville

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the Cumberland River at Clarksville, affecting Montgomery County. Elevated river levels are forecast.

From now until early Wednesday morning, flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected

At 40.0 feet, low-lying areas along the river, including agricultural areas, access points, and portions of Riverfront Park on North Riverside Drive, begin to be inundated. Water also backs up adjacent tributaries, including Bartons Creek, Red River, West Fork Red River, and Yellow Creek.

At 4:00am CT Monday the stage was 39.5 feet and rising. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4 feet this evening.

The action stage is 40.0 feet, and the flood stage is 46.0 feet.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route.