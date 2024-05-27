Flood Advisory update for Cumberland River at Clarksville

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the Cumberland River at Clarksville, which affects Montgomery County. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected, and elevated river levels are forecast.

The advisory is in effect from now until early Wednesday morning.

At 4:00am CT Monday, the river stage was 39.5 feet and rising. This evening, it is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4 feet.

At 40.0 feet, low-lying areas along the river, including agricultural areas, access points, and portions of Riverfront Park on North Riverside Drive, begin to be inundated. Water also backs up adjacent tributaries, including Bartons Creek, Red River, West Fork Red River, and Yellow Creek.

The action stage is 40.0 feet, and the flood stage is 46.0 feet.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route.