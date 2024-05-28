City of Clarksville Street Department offers free storm debris removal

Clarksville, TN – After recent rounds of storms that left behind storm debris in Clarksville neighborhoods, the Clarksville Street Department is offering free debris removal from now until June 17th, 2024.

Pickup service will be available to residents within the City limits from May 28th to June 17th. The Clarksville Street Department will not pick up tree stumps, limbs from topped trees, or limbs trimmed by a commercial company.

To have storm debris picked up, contact the Clarksville Street Department from 7:00am to 3:30pm Monday through Friday at 931.645.7464, or you may call the pickup line at 931.472.3353 and leave your address with details of what you want to be picked up.

Debris for pickup must meet these criteria:

Larger limbs must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter and be 18 inches or less in diameter.

The pickup address must be within the City limits.

Debris must be placed within 8-10 feet of the street, not blocking a drainage ditch or a driver’s view of traffic.

Tree stumps or limbs cut by a commercial company will not be accepted.

Residents must call within the designated time period, May 28th-June 17th.

If you have questions, call the Clarksville Street Department at 931.645.7464 from 7:00am to 3:30pm Monday through Friday.