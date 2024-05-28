Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts previews proposed 2024-25 City Budget

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has prepared a proposed fiscal year 2024-25 budget for consideration by the Clarksville City Council. Its key components resulted from identifying critical priorities that directly affect Clarksville residents.

Chiefly, the City is building a budget around public safety considerations and overall quality of life.

“As I did in preparing the current-year budget, I asked our City departments to adhere to and directly link to some of our priorities when creating their budget requests,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“Linkage to specific priorities gives City departments points of focus and supports more precise budget preparation and execution,” Mayor Pitts said.

The priorities for this budget plan are as follows:

Improve infrastructure, alleviate traffic issues, or enhance mobility. Improve or enhance initiatives that target youth development Strengthen community and/or regional partnerships. Foster downtown redevelopment or support legacy neighborhood restoration. Enhance or reinforce public safety. Expand or support citizen and community engagement. Improve operational efficiency and effectiveness or bolster stakeholder/customer satisfaction. Support and strengthen City workforce well-being and productivity.

“Finally, we have worked hard to present a balanced budget proposal that maintains a healthy but realistic fund balance that meets our policy, invests in our workforce, and truly reflects a diverse set of priorities within our City,” Mayor Pitts said.

Recently, Mayor Pitts delivered a videotaped speech from City Council Chambers about the new budget plan. You can view it above.