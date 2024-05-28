Clarksville Pets of the Week for May 28th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 28th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Juniper is a 3-year-old female German Shepherd. She is fully vetted, keeps her kennel very clean, and will be spayed before heading to her new home. She loves showing off and flips her treats in the air and catches them, is great on a leash, knows her sit command and seems to not be bothered by the other dogs. Come for a meet and greet, take this girl for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Perry is an adult female 3 year old Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading home. She doesn’t care for other cats so she needs to be the only cat in the home. Please come see this sweet girl! You won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ember is a young male Silver/Gray Tabby. He is fully vetted, tested, neutered and litter trained. Ember is good with dogs and children but does need to be the only cat in the home. Ember will benefit from a family with experience, time and patience in helping him get acclimated to his new home. Once he warms up he is a total sweetheart.

If you would like an application and more information, please message them on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Chatty Catty is a sweet, loving female Tortoiseshell gal. She is fully vetted, tested, dewormed, spayed and litter trained. She is approximately one year old and is a very chatty, talkative gal! She is super friendly and looking for her forever family.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Poppy is a super sweet 15-month-old Lab mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and on HW prevention. She was very timid initially after coming into rescue, but with time and love, she has come around and does very well with people.

Poppy just needs a home willing to commit to helping her and continuing her training and growth and giving her time, love and patience to blossom into her best self. She would be a great jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of the family!

If you would love to add Poppy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Reba is a 5-month-old Cattle Dog mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and microchipped. Reba does well with other dogs and children. She still has a lot of puppy energy, so a large fenced yard and plenty of toys and activities to keep her busy will be great!

Reba can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Clooney is a 4-year-old male Min Pin mix. He is fully vetted, weighs 17 pounds, is microchipped, is HW negative, and is house/kennel trained. He is friendly, smart, good with children, and does great with friendly dogs. Clooney would love an active family who will include him in adventures.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Nova is a 7-month-old female Pyrenees mix. She is vetted and is currently doing exceptionally well in her foster home. She is learning house manners and her commands and does well with children, but preferably older ones, as she is very energetic.

She is a natural-born guarding dog and will thrive on a farm or ranch, helping keep the perimeter and livestock safe. Please do your research on the Pyrenees breed before adopting so you can make sure you can offer her the proper care and lifestyle she needs and deserves.



If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each Sunday with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (weather permitting) and you can always check her FaceBook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Fog is a female Russian Blue mix and is available for * PRE ADOPTION*. She is fully vetted and litter trained. She will greet you at the door looking for love and attention. She is very laid back, does well with kittens and is good with respectful children. Her foster family’s 8 year old is her “person” right now and she loves being picked up and held. She will come to you for affection and just enjoys chilling out.

To fill out an application, set up a meet-and-greet, or find out more about all the cats, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Phoebe is a one year old Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix. She is fully vetted and spayed and is house/kennel trained. She does great with children and does well with some dogs but she is an alpha personality and can be bossy.

Being an alpha dog, it is necessary for her new person to have no problem being the ALPHA of the pack, and she will adapt accordingly. Once she knows who is running things she will settle and shower her people with love, affection and kisses.

Phoebe will need plenty of outlets, toys and exercise to keep her happy. This breed is not one to be left all alone all day long. They are extremely smart and will find their own kind of fun if left on their own. A fenced yard will be perfect to help her run and play.



If you would like to be part of her journey, can be that special person for Phoebe and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Drako is a 2-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, microchipped, current on preventatives, neutered, and house/kennel trained. He has done well with older children mostly due to his energy. He does need to be the only pet in the home.

Draco can be funny, silly, very playful, and very, very loving, but he prefers his people all to himself. Drako’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her, you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/drako or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Inky is a 2-year-old male Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house/kennel trained. Inky was in an accident as a pup and lost the vision in his right eye but that does not stop him at all! He is a bit timid at first but warms up quickly and loves attention and snuggles. He is super friendly and will be a wonderful buddy and a great adventure companion. He is very sweet, loves his people, and is looking for his forever family.

Inky’s adoption fees come with 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application.