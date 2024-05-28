Sip into Summer: The Margarita Reigns as America’s Favorite Cocktail

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – With warmer temperatures and the Cinco de Mayo holiday in May, what naturally comes up on everyone’s drink list is the number one cocktail in the United States and most of the world, the margarita. With its simple ingredients: tequila, sweetener, and lime juice, it’s no wonder that it is a classic at cocktail time.

What’s fun about this drink is its origin, or the many myths surrounding it. Named for the Spanish word for “daisy”, the form of a margarita was known in the Victorian times as the daisy or daisy sour. This early cocktail consisted of a base spirit, generally brandy, a citrus and a sweetener. Why it was called that particular flower comes from a legend: the flower closed its eye at night but opened it during the day, and the cocktail corrupted this routine.

One early account mentions these specific ingredients in a British recipe from The Cafe Royal Cocktail Book in 1937, known as the Picador. Other writings speak of the drink during travels to Tijuana, Mexico, and a bartender’s creation in the Hotel Garci Crespo in Puebla, MX, in 1936. It even appeared on a menu at The Cotton Club in Harlem in 1939.

Another plausible story is that Vernon Underwood, a salesman for Young’s Market Company (distributor for Jose Cuervo tequila) in 1937, passed on a recipe tip to Johnny Dresser, who worked for McHenry’s Tail O’ the Cock restaurant in Los Angeles. The place near the studios was a frequent hangout for movie stars. Incidentally, the drink was featured in a national advertising campaign, and Young’s became one of the largest alcohol distributors in the U.S.

Once the movie star set adopted it, Ziegfeld actress Marjorie King asked for the concoction in 1947, and supposedly, singer Peggy Lee requested it in the Studio Lounge in Galveston, Texas, around the same time. It was also served at Dallas socialite Margaret Same’s Christmas party in Acapulco in 1948.

The drink is so popular because it only contains three ingredients:

Tequila – Made from 100% blue Weber agave and produced in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. If the tequila is produced elsewhere, it cannot be called tequila and will probably be called a spirit made from blue agave.

If you’re starting out on the tequila flavor spectrum, a safe choice is a blanco. Also known as silver or plata, it is basically an un-aged tequila or one aged up to two months and is the purest form to consume. Characteristics include the flavors of agave, citrus, and pepper.

Reposado is another option. Oak barrels are aged from two months up to a year. The color is light golden and smooth, with a slight oak flavor. You’d typically find this type in a Cadillac version.

Añejo, aged from 1-3 years, is a darker color and smooth with a warm caramel flavor.

Another to consider is Mezcal which can be made from many varieties of agave, not just blue, and is roasted underground for approximately three days, giving it a unique smoky flavor.

Sweetener – Generally, orange liquor is used. This can range from triple sec to fine liquors such as Cointreau or Grand Marnier. You can even substitute something lighter, such as fresh orange juice, agave nectar, or simple syrup.

Lime Juice – Fresh is best here as you can use the zest and the wedge of a lime to rim your glass.

After mixing in a cocktail shaker, a margarita is served over crushed ice in a glass with a wide rim and tall stem that is easy to handle. Many bars, however, now serve it up in many styles of glassware, including martini and lowball. Options for rimming include kosher salt, salt mixed with lime zest, and for heat, Tajín, made with chili peppers, lime, and sea salt.

On the rocks is the typical style, but frozen is popular, too. The method involves mixing the ingredients and blending at high speed with ice. Fruit variations are commonly found, including strawberry, watermelon, melon, pineapple, and peach, among others. The fruit is muddled or highly blended and then added to the classic mixture. Don’t forget to add some jalapeño to balance the sweetness.

To no one’s surprise, tequila or agave bars have sprung up all over America, featuring establishments in the hundreds. Many celebrities have gotten into the tequila-making game, including George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s Casa Amigos (which was sold in 2017), Dwayne the Rock Johnson’s Teremana brand, LeBron James’ Lobos 1717, and Dos Hombres Mezcal by the Breaking Bad duo of Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, to name a few.

In Nashville alone, over 40 bars boast their tequila offerings. Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rose boasts the greatest selection on Lower Broad, while the bar Pushing Daisies gives homage to the drink’s origins. Singer Tanya Tucker is launching her own tequila cantina featuring her brand Cosa Salvaje in May, and Agave Maria tequila bar is opening in Assembly Hall near the Ryman Auditorium with mezcal masters to help guide you in your drink choices.

If you search for tequila in Clarksville, several popular Mexican food places are listed. Typically, Margarita Wednesday is a time to get half-price margaritas with your food fare, although the premium tequila drinks are generally not included.

Whatever your taste, be it a blanco, anéjo, or reposado, enjoy the upcoming warmer months with a margarita and join some friends and family for a “Salud.”