Taste the Tradition: How to Make a Classic Cadillac Margarita

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Classic Cadillac Margarita is a sophisticated and refreshing cocktail that combines the bold flavors of premium reposado tequila, brandy-based orange liqueur, and zesty lime juice.

Here’s how to create this delightful drink:

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces premium reposado tequila
1 ounce premium brandy-based orange liqueur
3/4 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice
Lime wedge, for optional rim
Coarse salt, for optional rim
Lime wheel or wedge, for garnish

Instructions

Pour tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice cubes. Shake well.

If you like, rim a chilled margarita or cocktail glass with coarse salt or Tajín for some heat: use a lime wedge to wet the rim before rolling or dipping it in a tray of salt.

Strain the cocktail into the prepared glass filled with fresh ice.

Garnish with a lime wheel or wedge.

Sip and savor the harmonious balance of citrus, warmth, and tequila notes in this classic cocktail

