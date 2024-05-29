Explore Tennessee’s Back Roads: Bike Tennessee Program Unveils New Cycling Routes

Tennessee Partners with Popular Cycling App “Ride with GPS” to Make Routes Easily Accessible

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is inviting cyclists to experience Tennessee on 52 new curated road cycling routes that wind their way through the state’s picturesque landscapes. The new program, Bike Tennessee, launched today at BikeTN.com and allows cyclists to engage with the routes using the app Ride with GPS.

“From our music to our makers, Tennessee is a state full of storytellers and our beauty is unmatched,” said Commissioner Mark Ezell, TDTD. “As travelers increasingly seek sustainable and authentic experiences, we invite them to explore our scenic routes and discover the charm of our small towns. We are pleased to partner with Ride with GPS and showcase the hidden gems and breathtaking landscapes that define our state.”

Tennessee has been named an Ambassador for the popular cycling app Ride with GPS, making all 52 routes easily accessible across the platform. Each Bike Tennessee route was meticulously mapped, ensuring cyclists have access to detailed navigation and route information. Ride descriptions provide valuable information about the terrain, waypoints and hidden gems along the way, as well as modifications to tailor each ride to the individual.

The routes were created in collaboration with professional cycling guide Shannon Burke of Velo View Bike Tours, who brings more than a decade of experience leading cycling tours. Routes were selected with safety and scenery in mind, with 1,739 miles of routes mapped and 53 Tennessee counties included in the Bike Tennessee program. They offer seasoned cyclists mostly rural, low-traffic experiences in some of Tennessee’s most scenic and historic landscapes, including 14 routes in Tennessee State Parks.

“Tennessee has all the right ingredients to be one of the premier cycling destinations in the country—low-traffic backroads, welcoming communities, and stunning scenery,” said Shannon Burke. “It’s an amazing place to ride!”

The outdoor recreation economy generates $11.9 billion for Tennessee, according to the Outdoor Industry Association. Bike Tennessee aims to leverage the growing cycling community to increase visitation and economic impact throughout Tennessee.

Cyclists can learn more about Bike Tennessee and explore the available road cycling routes by visiting www.BikeTN.com. Join the conversation on social media using hashtag #BikeTN.

About Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD’s global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs, and attracts new investment across the state.

Tennessee is a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty, and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality. Vacations “sound perfect” in Tennessee.

Visit TNvacation.com and follow @TNvacation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration.