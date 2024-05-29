Safe, Comfortable, and Modern: Fort Campbell Housing Communities Get a Facelift

Fort Campbell, KY – Home is often considered a haven of tranquility for military members to unwind from their arduous training and deployments. Lendlease, a global-integrated real estate group, has aimed to improve the homes of Fort Campbell Soldiers in privatized military housing communities at Campbell Crossings.

Significant renovations commenced in Stryker Village and Drennan Park in 2023, transforming the living spaces for military families. Out of the planned 285 renovations, over 60 interiors and more than 130 exteriors have been revamped, with completion targeted for early 2026.

The interior upgrades feature new flooring, kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, Energy Star appliances, modern lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, updated plumbing fixtures, bathroom vanities, and fresh paint throughout. Exterior enhancements include replacing vinyl siding, soffits, fascia, vents, vinyl trim, gutters, downspouts, and exterior lighting.

The primary goal of these renovations is to ensure residents have a positive living experience. By providing safe and healthy homes, the project demonstrates a commitment to the well-being of military families, allowing them to live, work, and thrive in a comfortable environment.

“Ensuring a high quality of life for our Soldiers and their Families is a top priority here at Fort Campbell, and new housing will significantly enhance that quality,” said Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Col. Chris Midberry. “These renovations are not just about upgrading facilities; they are about investing in the well-being and morale of our community.”

Meanwhile, at Erevia Park, vertical construction for new junior enlisted homes has begun. The initial phase consists of 112 homes, expected to be ready for move-in by Fall 2024. Upon completion in 2026, Erevia Park will offer 200 homes designed with spacious 3- and 4-bedroom layouts. These homes include features such as full-fenced yards, oversized garages, covered patios, and porches.

Interior designs include eat-in kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, flexible open floor plans, and additional storage in garages. The homes also have sustainability features like LEED Silver design, low carbon concrete slabs, Energy Star appliances and windows, energy-efficient HVAC systems, LED lighting, and garage conduits for future EV charging.

Erevia Park aims to foster a strong sense of community among military families by offering amenities such as parks with playgrounds and grilling spaces, green spaces, walking trails, and sports courts. This ensures residents enjoy ample opportunities for connection and recreation.

“We’re incredibly excited about the progress at Erevia Park. These new homes are designed to meet the modern needs of our military families, combining comfort, sustainability, and community,” said Col. Midberry. “We look forward to welcoming our families into these new spaces and watching them thrive.”

“Our primary goal is to ensure our residents have a positive living experience while they are with us,” said Ryan O’Rourke, senior development manager at Lendlease. “We hope you’re excited about these neighborhoods! The first homes are expected to be available in fall 2024. For more information, please get in touch with us at Campbell Crossing and speak with our leasing team. We’ll ensure you’re all set up,”

For more information on current Fort Campbell housing projects, visit www.campbellcrossingllc.com/community-development