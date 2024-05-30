55,000 Reward Offered for Information on Fort Campbell Soldier Katia Duenas-Aguilar’s Murder

Dallas, TX – Domingo Garcia, national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said at a press conference Saturday that LULAC is in solidarity with Carmen Aguilar, the grieving mother of Pfc.

Katia Duenas-Aguilar, a 23-year-old Latina U.S. Army soldier who was tragically slain a week ago. Aguilar has taken a profound step by doubling the reward to $55,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her daughter’s killer. LULAC echoes her plea for justice and urges the public to assist in bringing the perpetrator to justice.

Pfc. Katia Duenas-Aguilar, an information technology specialist, enlisted in the Army in 2018. After completing her basic training at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, she was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, in 2019. Katia was from Mesquite, Texas, where she grew up. Her mother and a 4-year-old son survive her.

“While we do not yet know the circumstances surrounding Katia’s death, we call for a thorough and transparent investigation so that all facts about her killing are brought to light,” Domingo Garcia, national president of LULAC, said in a statement. “This is the only way that our communities’ trust can be fully restored so that our families will support sending their sons and daughters and loved ones into our armed forces.”

The Clarksville Police Department responded to an emergency call at approximately 8:33pm last Saturday and discovered Duenas-Aguilar’s body. The investigation is ongoing, involving both military and local law enforcement agencies.

In a heartfelt appeal, Carmen Aguilar has committed $30,000 to the reward fund initially established with $25,000 by LULAC National President Domingo Garcia. This increase underscores her relentless determination to find her daughter’s killer and bring them to justice. Aguilar’s plea calls on the community and the nation to assist in this critical endeavor.

The tragedy of Katia Duenas-Aguilar echoes the painful memories of other fallen soldiers, such as U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, whose murder in 2020 at Fort Hood, Texas, sparked national outrage and led to significant policy changes aimed at protecting service members from violence and abuse while in the military.

Duenas-Aguilar had been set to be separated from the Army in early May after using marijuana, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Military.com, though her command extended her contract and was set to allow her to reenlist. Marijuana is still forbidden in the military, but it’s up to commanders whether to kick troops out of the service.

Duenas-Aguilar earned two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

Her funeral, where she will receive military honors, is set for Friday. She is survived by her 4-year-old son.

Fort Campbell sits on the Kentucky-Tennessee border and is among the highest-profile bases in the Army’s portfolio, where some 30,000 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) soldiers are stationed.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Duenas-Aguilar’s death to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931.648.0656. The anonymous tip line is 931.645.8477. Tips can also be submitted online at this link.