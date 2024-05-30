Clarksville Gears Up for 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Clarksville, TN – Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative is excited to announce the 4th Annual Clarksville Juneteenth Cultural Festival and Parade, set for June 19th. This year’s event promises a family reunion atmosphere with activities for all ages, celebrating Juneteenth in a memorable and meaningful way.

The festivities will kick off with a parade at 11:00am in Downtown Clarksville, followed by the festival from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Clarksville Speedway. The festival will feature a variety of activities including bounce houses for kids, DJ, live music and performances, card games, and areas to just vibe and hangout.

Attendees can enjoy food trucks and vendors, art displays, literature and history exhibits, an obstacle course, photo areas, and tents to stay out of the sun.

“We’re creating an atmosphere that feels like a family reunion, where everyone is welcome,” said Kprience London, President of Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative. “This is a chill day with plenty of ways to enjoy our culture and unite as a community.”

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19th, commemorates the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the United States. It’s a time for celebration, reflection, and education on the rich history and culture of the Black community. This day also honors the entire African diaspora, celebrating the resilience and contributions of Black people worldwide.

Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative invites all businesses, community organizations, social clubs, schools, bands, dance teams, and more to join the parade and set up at the festival. Participation and/or sponsorships demonstrate a commitment to community, unity, and celebrating our shared heritage.

The Clarksville Association of Realtors, Altra Federal Credit Union, Music City Prep, Legends Bank, Klassic Krowns, and Charles Group Real Estate proudly sponsor the event. Their support showcases their commitment to fostering community spirit and celebrating cultural heritage.

The Clarksville Juneteenth Cultural Festival and Parade are open to everyone, inviting the whole community to join in the festivities and embrace the spirit of unity and inclusion.



For more information, vendor applications, and updates, please follow our social media channels and visit our website at manifestmagicbgc.org



Join us on June 19th for a day of celebration, culture, and community connection at the Clarksville Juneteenth Cultural Festival and Parade!

About Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative

Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering Black women to overcome racial and gender bias. We aim to promote wellness, civic participation, economic advancement, and social empowerment.

