Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 30th – June 3rd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend, Clarksville-Montgomery County will experience a mix of sunny skies and scattered thunderstorms, bringing varying weather conditions to the area.

Expect pleasant temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and mild nights, but keep an umbrella handy for the potential thunderstorms later in the week.

It will be sunny Thursday, with a high near 77. Winds will be calm, becoming east-northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 54. East-northeast winds around 5 mph will become calm by nightfall.

Expect another sunny day Friday, with temperatures reaching near 80. East-southeast winds will be gentle at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night is forecasted to be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 61. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00am, with east winds around 5 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

There is a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night, with a 50 percent likelihood. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 64. South winds around 5 mph.

Sunday has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 78. South winds will remain at 5 to 10 mph.

The forecast for Sunday night is mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00am. The low will be around 65. South winds will be around 5 mph.

The work week begins Monday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 67.

Overall, this week offers a blend of sunny periods and scattered thunderstorms. Be prepared for changing weather, particularly over the weekend and into next week. Make the most of the sunny days, but stay alert with Clarksville Online for weather updates, especially if you have outdoor plans.