Fort Campbell releases message on death of 101st Soldier Katia Duenas-Aguilar

Fort Campbell, KY – As Pfc. Katia Duen?as Aguilar is laid to rest in her hometown of Mesquite, Texas, tomorrow, we again express our deepest sympathies to her family and all those who loved her.

We will continue to prioritize our support and resources to Pfc. Duen?as Aguilar’s family during this difficult time. Honoring the fallen is one of our most sacred responsibilities.

Those rendering honors and attending the funeral include Pfc. Dueñas Aguilar’s friends, fellow soldiers, and commanders from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, where she served as an Information Technology Specialist.

Earlier this week, the Clarksville Police Department announced that their “Special Homicide Unit and Army CID Special Agents are actively following leads” in the ongoing investigation.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) continues to urge anyone with information regarding Pfc. Dueñas Aguilar’s death to please get in touch with Detective Hofinga at 931.648.0656, ext. 5720. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, please call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 931.645-.477 or submit a tip online at https://P3tips.com/591.

Additionally, The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Pfc. Dueñas Aguilar’s family announced it would reward any information that leads to an arrest and conviction with $55,000.