59.9 F
Clarksville
Friday, May 31, 2024
HomeNewsTBI arrests Cheatham County Man Keith Choate for Solicitation of a Minor
News

TBI arrests Cheatham County Man Keith Choate for Solicitation of a Minor

News Staff
By News Staff
Keith Tauali Choate
Keith Tauali Choate

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationCheatham County, TN – An undercover investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has resulted in the arrest of an Ashland City man, on charges of soliciting a minor.

In July 2023, during a joint investigation with the FBI, agents identified an individual who had been communicating with someone identifying to be a 14-year-old minor female, but was actually an undercover special agent.

The male individual sent sexually explicit messages and photographs to the minor persona and requested the perceived 14-year-old send sexually explicit photographs of herself back to him. During the course of the investigation, agents identified the male who was contacting the teen persona as Keith Choate.

On May 28th, Keith Taualii Choate (DOB 08/15/2003) was arrested in Williamson County by TBI ICAC Task Force agents, with assistance from the Ashland City Police Department and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

He is charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means. He was transported to the Cheatham County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

About the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is an ICAC affiliate of the Tennessee ICAC Task Force. Anyone with information about these cases or other cases of online child exploitation should contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tipline at 1.800.TBI.FIND, TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov, or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Southern Drive water outage for water main repair
Next article
55,000 Reward Offered for Information on Fort Campbell Soldier Katia Duenas-Aguilar’s Murder
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online