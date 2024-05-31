Montgomery County Highway Department to Temporary Close Charles Bell Road Due to Safety Concerns

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Highway Department announces the closure of Charles Bell Road to facilitate construction efforts and improve public safety.

The section of Charles Bell Road between Steel Stock Road and Archibald Road will be closed to the public beginning June 3rd, 2024, and is expected to remain closed for up to 90 days.

Charles Bell Road will be closed daily from 8:30am to 4:00pm.

Access is limited to required construction vehicles, residents, couriers, and delivery traffic only during closure times

The increased risk to public safety presented by the volume of heavy equipment required to complete construction projects along Charles Bell Road will cause the road to be closed during the day. The Montgomery County Highway Department appreciates the cooperation and understanding of all residents and commuters during this period.

Special Provisions

Designated required construction vehicles, residents, couriers, and delivery traffic: permitted access during the closure times (8:30am to 4:00pm). Proper identification and proof of delivery will be required.

Emergency services will have access at all times.

The Montgomery County Highway Department urges the public to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time to avoid inconvenience. Updates on changes to the schedule will be posted on the Montgomery County Highway Department’s web page and social media channels.

Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant states, “The closure of Charles Bell Road, while certainly a regrettable inconvenience, will facilitate the efficient completion of several projects while minimizing public exposure to the inherent hazards of increased construction traffic.”

For more information, please call the Montgomery County Highway Department at 931.648.5740 or visit our website at www.mcgtn.org/highway.

About Montgomery County Highway Department

The Montgomery County Highway Department is committed to maintaining and improving the road infrastructure within Montgomery County to ensure safe and efficient travel for all residents and visitors. The Department strives to enhance the quality and safety of the County’s transportation network through regular maintenance and upgrades.