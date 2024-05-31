75.1 F
Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization to hold Flag Day Ceremony on June 14th

VFW Post service officer David Ross honorably retires a flag during the Flag Retirement Ceremony during Flag Day
Montgomery County Veterans Service OrganizationMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4895, will be conducting the annual Flag Day ceremony on Friday, June 14th, 2024, starting at 10:00am at VFW Post 4895, 1701 Haynes Street, Clarksville. The public is invited to attend.

The ceremony is held to destroy properly—by burning—worn, damaged, or otherwise unserviceable American flags in a dignified and proper manner.

Damaged U.S. flags may be dropped off between 8:00am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, at the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 405, Clarksville, or at the VFW anytime during their business hours prior to the ceremony.

For more information, please call the MCVSO at 931.553.5173 or e-mail srhopwood@mcgtn.net

