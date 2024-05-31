Tennessee Promise FAFSA Deadline Extended to August 1st Allowing More Students to Apply for Crucial Financial Aid

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (TSAC) announced today one final extension of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) deadline for the Tennessee Promise scholarship program.

The FAFSA deadline will be extended to Thursday, August 1st, 2024, for students wanting to remain eligible for the Tennessee Promise scholarship. This final extension allows students ample time to apply for essential financial aid for college and solidify their college choice for the fall.

“The release of the new FAFSA has inadvertently been an obstacle to certainty around many students’ fall college decisions,” said Dr. Steven Gentile, THEC/TSAC Executive Director. “Our ongoing objective is to assist students and families in completing the FAFSA before fall enrollment. This final extension will allow us to effectively utilize these funds and provide support to as many students as possible.”

This decision to push the deadline is in part due to THEC/TSAC being notified of a $1 million award from the Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC) as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s FAFSA Student Support Strategy initiative. This funding will enable THEC to enhance FAFSA completion efforts and provide more targeted support to students and families across the state.

Since the launch of the redesigned FAFSA in January 2024, which serves as the application for both federal and state financial aid, many students have encountered challenges in successfully submitting their applications. This award will fund THEC’s “TN FAFSA Frenzy” initiative this summer.

As part of “TN FAFSA Frenzy,” THEC/TSAC will organize events statewide, implement communication campaigns to promote FAFSA completion, and provide staff resources to assist institutions. These initiatives aim to ensure that more students and families can successfully navigate the FAFSA application process and secure the financial aid they need.

The Tennessee Promise scholarship program, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, offers eligible high school seniors the opportunity to obtain a technical certificate or associate degree tuition-free, paying for tuition and mandatory fees not covered by other financial aid sources.

“THEC/TSAC will continue to work diligently to ensure that every student in Tennessee can access higher education through the completion of the FAFSA,” Gentile said.

For more information about upcoming FAFSA completion events and resources, please visit CollegeforTN.org/FAFSA or call 1.800.342.1663.

