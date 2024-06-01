Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 1st, 2024

Nashville, TN—The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will resurface I-24 from West of Trough Springs Road to Robertson County Line.

Nightly, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 11-17)

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm: Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek (LM 1.53).

Continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, at 1:00pm (excluding weekends), there will be alternating rolling roadblocks on I-40 in both directions for blasting.

Davidson County – I-65

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single right lane closures for extruded panel sign replacements. (MM85-86)

A temporary ramp will be closed at Exit 96 (Rivergate Parkway) on I-65 SB to drill sign foundations. Temporary closure will occur at midnight to reduce traffic impact. (MM 95-96)

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Parkway) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Boulevard) (MM 89 – 95)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, lane closures on I-65 will be alternating in both directions to saw damaged concrete. The Briarville ramp to I-65 NB will be closed. The ramps from Briley Parkway and Ellington Parkway to I-65 NB will be reduced to one lane

5/31 at 8:00pm continuously until 6/3 at 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65, in both directions to saw damaged concrete. The Briarville ramp to I-65 NB will be closed. The ramps from Briley Parkway and Ellington Parkway to I-65 NB will be reduced to one lane.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, water line work, storm drain installation and communications. The merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City Highway will be closed.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County –

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime single lane closures in both directions for guardrail installation from MM 181.0 to 196.6.

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, from 8:00pm to 5:00am, I-65 NB and SB will be closed temporarily for roadway maintenance. One lane will remain open at all times.

