Historic Collinsville to hold “Montgomery County Heritage Day” Event on June 8th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville in rural Montgomery County has announced its special “Second Saturday” event for June. Montgomery County Heritage Day will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2024, from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Montgomery County Heritage Day offers the opportunity for visitors to celebrate local history and experience the uniqueness of life in Montgomery County in the 1800s.

Reenactors will portray several people from the county’s past including Civil War soldiers, civilians, and spies. Meet Civil War diarist Nannie Haskins and “President Abraham Lincoln.” Docents will be on hand to share the history and tell the stories of the property’s 16 log structures. Plus, visitors can enjoy games and other special activities for all ages, with food available for purchase.

More information is available at www.historiccollinsville.com

In addition to special activities, visitors can tour the newly opened Weakley House Museum, which was the home of Historic Collinsville founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley. The home’s humble beginnings date back to 1905 as a tenant house on a family farm.

The Weakleys moved into the home in 1960 and began renovations that continued until the 1980s. The unique home contains the couple’s many collections and the stories that accompany them. Inside guests will find items that reflect the couple’s passion for antiques, hunting, quilts and more.

Second Saturdays at Historic Collinsville

New in 2024, visitors can enjoy special activities on “Second Saturdays” at Historic Collinsville every month throughout the season. Each event features a unique theme, from gardening and quilting to history and art.

Tentative schedule (subject to change):

June 8th: Montgomery County Heritage Day

July 13th: Family Field Day and Picnic

August 10th: Quilt Show and Tell

September 14th: Storytelling by Day and by Night

October 12th: Create at Collinsville

November 9th: Let’s Talk Turkey

December 14th: An 1860s Christmas

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour, along with guided tours of the Weakley House Museum, opened in 2024. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings.

See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home and more. Picnic tables are located throughout the property, and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

Historic Collinsville’s season runs now through November 9th. The site is open Thursday – Saturday, 10:00am – 4:00pm; and Sundays, 1:00pm-4:00pm. Last admission at 3:00pm. Closed on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Regular admission is $12.00 for ages 13 and up; $6.00 for ages 3-12 and free to children under age 3. Military receive a $1.00 discount with a valid ID. Special event admission varies. The property is open on other days and times for groups of six or more guided tours, camps, rentals, weddings, or special events.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018.

Visit Clarksville manages and markets the property.