67.8 F
Clarksville
Saturday, June 1, 2024
HomeSportsNashville Sounds go down 11-3 at Memphis Redbirds
Sports

Nashville Sounds go down 11-3 at Memphis Redbirds

News Staff
By News Staff
Freddy Zamora Homers Twice But Nashville Sounds Fall to Memphis Redbirds. (Nashville Sounds)
Freddy Zamora Homers Twice But Nashville Sounds Fall to Memphis Redbirds. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsMemphis, TN – Freddy Zamora became the latest Nashville Sound to boast a multi-homer game, but his pair of blasts on Saturday night accounted for the Sounds’ only runs, as they fell to the Memphis Redbirds, 11-3, at AutoZone Park. The Sounds, who have not lost a series in their last three, will look for a series split on Sunday.

The Sounds never enjoyed a lead. Tyler Woessner, who had allowed just one earned run in each of his last three outings, got chased from the game during a five-run fourth inning. His final pitch of the night was a three-run homer by Matt Koperniak, and Woessner (1-4) gave up five runs on five hits with three walks over 3 1/3 innings in the loss.

Zamora’s first homer was a two-run shot in the fifth off Gordon Graceffo and got the Sounds back in the game, 5-2. But the Redbirds scored four runs in the sixth off Garrett Stallings and two in the seventh against Nick Bennett to open up an 11-2 lead. Then Zamora drilled a two-out solo shot in the ninth off Brandon Komar before the final out. Graceffo (5-5) got the quality start win, his second victory against the Sounds this season.

The six-game series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05pm CT. Right-hander Taylor Clarke (1-0-, 2.70) will start for the Sounds (29-27), and lefty Zack Thompson (1-0, 1.82) is scheduled to start for Memphis (30-26).

Post-Game Notes

  • Freddy Zamora’s multi-homer game was the third of his career and first since 4/28/23 with Double-A Biloxi vs. Mississippi…he also had one 7/6/21 with Low-A Carolina vs. Lynchburg
  • Zamora’s multi-homer game was the sixth by a Sound this season and second in as many nights after Francisco Mejia hit two home runs Friday night…it’s the first time this season the Sounds have had multi-homer performances in consecutive games
  • Joey Wiemer went 1-for-4 and his hit safely in five consecutive games (6-for-19, .316), one shy of his season high (4/4-11)
  • The Sounds’ three-run output on Saturday night moves their record to 4-19 on the season when they score fewer than four runs…they’re 25-8 when scoring four-plus

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Previous article
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Statement On President Donald Trump’s Verdict
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online