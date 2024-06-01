68.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, June 1, 2024
HomePoliticsU.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Statement On President Donald Trump’s Verdict
Politics

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Statement On President Donald Trump’s Verdict

News Staff
By News Staff
Senator Marsha Blackburn.
Senator Marsha Blackburn.

U.S. SenateNashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined her Republican Senate colleagues to release the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s verdict.

“The White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways. As a Senate Republican conference, we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart.”

“To that end, we will not 1) allow any increase to non-security related funding for this administration, or any appropriations bill which funds partisan lawfare; 2) vote to confirm this administration’s political and judicial appointees; and 3) allow expedited consideration and passage of Democrat legislation or authorities that are not directly relevant to the safety of the American people,” wrote the Senators.

Cosigners

Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah), JD Vance (R-Ohio), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Marshall (R-Md.), and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) signed on to the letter.

 Read the full letter here.

Previous article
Visit Clarksville reports June 2024 Sporting Extravaganza to bring $1.6 Million in revenue to Clarksville
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online