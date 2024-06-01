U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Statement On President Donald Trump’s Verdict

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined her Republican Senate colleagues to release the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s verdict.

“The White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways. As a Senate Republican conference, we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart.”

“To that end, we will not 1) allow any increase to non-security related funding for this administration, or any appropriations bill which funds partisan lawfare; 2) vote to confirm this administration’s political and judicial appointees; and 3) allow expedited consideration and passage of Democrat legislation or authorities that are not directly relevant to the safety of the American people,” wrote the Senators.

Cosigners

Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah), JD Vance (R-Ohio), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Marshall (R-Md.), and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) signed on to the letter.

