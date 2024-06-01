Visit Clarksville reports June 2024 Sporting Extravaganza to bring $1.6 Million in revenue to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville will host two large sporting events in June 2024. The events are expected to have a combined visitor spending of $1.6 million from over 4,600 participants and spectators.

The United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) will return to Clarksville for its Rocky Top Salute the Troops baseball tournament at RichEllen Park June 1st- 2nd. The tournament expects 1,050 participants and a total attendance of 3,775. USSSA’s mission is to provide a competitive environment for children across the nation with a focus on child safety.

The 6th Annual Night Stalker & Legion Memorial Shoot will return to Cross Creek Clays June 14th-16th. The event honors fallen members of both the Night Stalkers and the 5th Special Forces Group with each shooting stand dedicated to a fallen member of the units. The event is expected to have 250 participants and a total attendance of 845. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Night Stalker Association. The mission of the NSA is to assist Night Stalkers, worthy members, their widows and orphans through loans and/or gifts, camaraderie and personal assistance.

“We are always honored to have events return to Clarksville year after year,” said Jerry Allbert, Visit Clarksville Board Chairman. “Our team and community partners work hard year-round to ensure all visitors have a top-notch experience during their time here, which results in successful partnerships like these.”

About Visit Clarksville

Visit Clarksville is the destination marketing organization for Clarksville-Montgomery County. Its mission is to positively influence tourism in the area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the tourism organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. They are funded by a portion of the county’s lodging tax. In 2022, domestic tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled over $371 million.