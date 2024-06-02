Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 2nd–6th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This upcoming week in Clarksville-Montgomery County features a mix of sunny skies and scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures fluctuate from the mid-80s during the day to the mid-60s at night.

The week begins with mostly sunny conditions, but rain chances increase as we move into midweek, bringing potential thunderstorms.

There is a slight 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday before 7:00am, but the day will be mostly sunny. The high will be near 83, and the wind will be west around 5 mph.

Expect patchy fog Sunday night between 1:00am and 3:00am. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64 and calm winds.

To start the work week on Monday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Winds will be calm, becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 1:00am Monday night, with a 30 percent chance of precipitation. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 68 and south winds around 5 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday throughout the day, with the highest chance (70 percent) occurring before 1pm and again after 4:00pm. The high will be near 84, with south-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night the chance of showers and thunderstorms continues, becoming more likely after 1:00am. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 69 and south winds around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 83 and south-southwest winds around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

On Wednesday night, there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 66 and west-southwest winds around 5 mph.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Expect sunny skies with a high near 85.

Thursday night’s forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The night will be mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Overall, the week presents a blend of sunshine and rain, with the potential for thunderstorms increasing from midweek. Be prepared for changing weather conditions in Clarksville, especially if you have outdoor plans. Enjoy the sunny spells, but keep an eye on the weather forecast and be ready for sudden shifts in the weather.