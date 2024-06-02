79.7 F
Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit holds Memorial Garden Rededication Ceremony

By News Staff

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit hosted a rededication ceremony for their Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden on May 22nd.

Major General Brett Sylvia, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gave remarks on what the ceremony means and how even though these Soldiers may be gone, they are not forgotten.

This memorial garden honors SRU Soldiers who have passed while stationed with the unit since 2009.

Situated on the SRU grounds, the garden provides a dedicated space for surviving family members, friends, Soldiers, and civilians to reflect, supporting their spiritual and emotional growth.

