Honoring Heroes: Angoville-au-Plain Pays Tribute to WWII Medics

France – United States and Allied Forces, World War II Veterans and Distinguished Guests attend the Angoville-au-Plain Memorial Ceremony in Angoville-au-Plain, France on June 1st, 2024.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is forever linked to the people of Normandy, especially Carentan. The division fought and sacrificed for the freedom and peace that exists today in France.

Comments from: U.S. Army Colonel James C. Stultz, Commander of 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) And WWII Veteran Ceo Bauer, 377th Regiment, 95th Infantry Division