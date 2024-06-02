78.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, June 2, 2024
HomeNewsHonoring Heroes: Angoville-au-Plain Pays Tribute to WWII Medics
News

Honoring Heroes: Angoville-au-Plain Pays Tribute to WWII Medics

News Staff
By News Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFrance – United States and Allied Forces, World War II Veterans and Distinguished Guests attend the Angoville-au-Plain Memorial Ceremony in Angoville-au-Plain, France on June 1st, 2024.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is forever linked to the people of Normandy, especially Carentan. The division fought and sacrificed for the freedom and peace that exists today in France.

Comments from: U.S. Army Colonel James C. Stultz, Commander of 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) And WWII Veteran Ceo Bauer, 377th Regiment, 95th Infantry Division

Previous article
Nashville Sounds cruise to 9-2 win over Memphis Redbirds
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online