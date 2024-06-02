Nashville Sounds cruise to 9-2 win over Memphis Redbirds

Memphis, TN – An offensive explosion powered the Nashville Sounds (30-27) to a 9-2 victory against the Memphis Redbirds (30-27) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

With a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, Tyler Black drove an 0-2 pitch into right field seats for a grand slam which put the game out of reach at 6-0 Sounds. It was the first grand slam in Black’s professional career. Black finished the game 2-for-6 with two runs scored and five RBI.

The offensive onslaught overshadowed a pitching clinic by the Nashville staff. Taylor Clarke started the game with four scoreless innings and four strikeouts. In a similar fashion to the series opener, Evan McKendry (1-3) came in relief for Clarke and excelled with four innings pitched, two earned runs, and three strikeouts. The duo of Clarke and McKendry combined for 14 innings pitched with just two earned runs allowed in the Memphis series.

Nashville jumped out to an early lead in the first inning with an RBI single by Isaac Collins to go up 1-0. Black added an RBI on a groundout in the second to extend the lead to 2-0. Collins would also tally RBI singles in the sixth and eighth innings, en route to a three-RBI performance.

Francisco Mejía hit his third home run in the series with a solo blast in the seventh inning. He has hit three home runs in his last two games after entering the series with zero homers this season.

Ryan Middendorf capped off the series split with a scoreless ninth inning. Middendorf now has three consecutive scoreless appearances including two in the Memphis series.

Nashville returns home to a six-game slate with the Louisville Bats set to start on Tuesday. Right-hander Chad Patrick (4-1, 3.21) will be on the bump for the Sounds and will go up against right-hander Connor Phillips (2-2, 8.42) for the Bats. The first pitch of the series opener is at 6:35pm on Tuesday night.

Post-Game Notes

Tyler Black’s grand slam was the first for a Nashville player since Keston Hiura at Norfolk on July 28th, 2023. It was the third time this season that a Sounds player has recorded five RBI in a game. Brewer Hicklen accounts for the previous two with the most recent occurring on May 23 versus Charlotte.

Taylor Clarke (4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 4 K) has three consecutive scoreless outings (9.0 IP). This season for Nashville he is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA (14.0 IP/3 ER) and eight strikeouts.

In 12 games versus Memphis, Nashville went 6-6 with a 3-3 split in both road trips. The teams are set for 12 more games this season with nine being held in Nashville. Nashville has not lost a series against Memphis since July of 2022.

Evan McKendry picked up his first win of the season. His last win came at Charlotte on September 12th, 2023. McKendry is 1-3 this season, with a 5.55 ERA (24.1 IP/15 ER) in seven outings (four starts).

