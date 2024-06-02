73.5 F
Clarksville
Sunday, June 2, 2024
HomePoliticsU.S. Representative Mark Green releases Statement on Verdict Handed Down against President...
Politics

U.S. Representative Mark Green releases Statement on Verdict Handed Down against President Donald Trump

News Staff
By News Staff
U.S. Representative Mark Green
U.S. Representative Mark Green

U.S. House of RepresentativesWashington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mark Green released the following statement after the Manhattan Criminal Court found former President Trump guilty.

Representative Green said, “Today is a sad day for America. The only reason radical Democrats launched a politically motivated prosecution against a former president was to affect the results of the upcoming election.”

“This verdict is a disgrace. From spurious charges to an openly biased judge, the trial was a sham from the start. President Donald Trump will appeal this verdict. The American people see this trial for what it is—a political stunt. The verdict is further evidence that the radical left will stop at nothing to crush their political opponents.”

Representative Green continued, “President Trump’s record in the White House speaks for itself: economic prosperity, respect for law and order, and stability in the Middle East. Despite attempts to taint his legacy, the American people aren’t blind to how much better off they were under the Trump administration.”

Previous article
Clarksville Association of REALTORS® to Launch Landmark City-Wide Open House Event on June 22nd
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online