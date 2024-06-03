Clarksville Pets of the Week for June 3rd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 28th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Wingzo is a young male Pit Bull Terrier/ Mastiff mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Wingzo loves people, is very sweet, loves playing with toys, is kennel/crate trained and loves playing outside. He is a medium sized dog and does well with calm dogs. Come for a meet and greet, take this boy for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Anastasia is an adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading home. Please come see this sweet girl! You won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931-648-5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Tropicana is a female Domestic shorthair/ Tabby. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She is great with other cats, dogs and children. Tropicana is a soft spoken gal that just wants a quieter life to settle down and get all the attention. Once she warms up she is a total sweetheart.

If you would like an application and more information please message them on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Who would love to drive Miss Daisy to the park, the lake and to all kinds of adventures? This girl is a 5 year old House Hound ( not a hunter) who loves other dogs but prefers a no cat home. She is fully vetted on all vaccinations and preventatives, house trained and spayed. Her favorite pastimes are sunbathing in the yard and walks. She is great on the leash and does not jump up on people or furniture. Daisy is so loving and affectionate and would be a welcome addition to your family!

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3 year old super sweet Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, on all preventatives including HW and flea and tick and is spayed. Shamrock keeps her kennel clean and does play with other dogs. She is very smart and eager to please. She would be a great jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of the family!

If you would love to add Shamrock to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Silva is a one year old female Weimaraner mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and microchipped. Silva does well with other dogs (with a required meet and greet to ensure compatibility) and children over the age of 7 due to her energy levels. She still has a lot of young dog energy, so a large fenced yard and plenty of toys and activities to keep her busy will be great!

Silva can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Lagatha is a 10-month-old female Shepherd. She is fully vetted, HW negative, microchipped and crate trained. She loves people, children, other dogs and has 2 different colored eyes! She is dog door trained as well.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Puppy Palooza are 8 week old Pittie mixes. Age-appropriate vetting, dewormed, they play well with other dogs and are fine with children. Would love space to run and play.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each Sunday with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Bowie is a 10 week old Buff male kitten. He (along with his brothers Lennon and Jagger) are fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. They are super sweet and playful, great with other cats too.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Darla & Spanky are 4/5 year old bonded siblings. Fully vetted and looking for their forever family. A fenced yard will be perfect for them to run and play.

If you would like to be part of their journey, can be that special person for these two and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Buzz Pawldrin is an 8 year old Senior Terrier mix. He ended up at the Mutt Motel after someone threw hot oil on his face. He is healing nicely and is undergoing Heartworm treatment and will be available for adoption upon completion in September. He will be on all preventatives and flea and tick medications.

He is loyal, funny and a great couch potato! He is house/kennel trained, fully vetted and neutered. He is smart and working on his basic commands. Buzz is good with other dogs and children.

Buzz’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/buzz-pawldrin or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Waffles is a 4 year old female English Mastiff/French Mastiff mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house/kennel trained. Waffles is a bit dog selective so a meet and greet will be required if there are other dogs in the family.

She prefers playing with dogs her size, and she weighs about 80 pounds. Waffles will do better with children 7 and older. Waffle’s adoption fees come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application.