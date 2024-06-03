Gloria Johnson: Marsha Blackburn Signs Reckless Pledge to Upend the Senate

Written by Gloria Johnson

U.S. Senate Candidate

Nashville, TN – After former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts stemming from a $130,000 “hush money” payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, 8 Republican Senators — including Senator Marsha Blackburn — signed a letter pledging to obstruct the business of the US Senate, and block important legislation and nominations from being advanced.

“Marsha’s pledge to hold the federal government hostage by refusing to vote on funding for essential services is beneath the dignity of a US Senator, and goes against everything a public servant is supposed to stand for, but it’s not at all surprising given her record,” said Rep. Gloria Johnson.

“She voted against capping insulin prices. She voted against the Infrastructure and Jobs Act. Just the other day, she showed up in Maury County to take credit for the Buckner Road interchange, which she voted against funding. If there’s a single piece of legislation that serves to help everyday people, you can count on Marsha to be against it.

If Marsha Blackburn stood up for the people of Tennessee like she does for Donald Trump, maybe we wouldn’t have rural hospitals closing down, and maybe our schools would be better funded. We have real problems to tackle here, and it’s time we had a Senator who will set aside the political grandstanding, and focus on delivering real results.”