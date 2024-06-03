69.7 F
TBI investigation results in Carroll County Mother, Boyfriend Charged with Baby’s Death

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationCarroll County, TN – A Hollow Rock woman and her live-in boyfriend were arrested Monday morning following an investigation by TBI special agents and Carroll County investigators into the death of a 14-month-old child.

At the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, on June 2nd, TBI special agents joined deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a report that a young child had been brought to a local hospital with severe injuries.

The baby, Shiloh Durrance (DOB 03/07/2023), was transported to a Nashville hospital but died from her injuries Monday morning.

Today, agents arrested the child’s mother and her live-in boyfriend. Sara Earnestine Durrance (DOB 06/18/2005) is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect. Zachary Taylor Gray (DOB 09/13/2003) is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect and one count of Criminal Homicide.

Both were booked into the Carroll County Jail. Durrance has a bond of $100,000. Gray is being held without bond.

