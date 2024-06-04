1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony at Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell, KY – On May 30th, 2024, the 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment, part of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), held its deactivation ceremony at Fort Campbell. The deactivation marks a significant moment in the Army’s ongoing effort to restructure its warfighting capabilities.
The ceremony was attended by a large contingent of soldiers, veterans, family members, and dignitaries, all gathered to honor the storied history and contributions of the 1-32 Cav.
1-32 Cav was deactivated as part of the Army’s restructuring of its warfighting stance.
The 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment has been an integral part of the 101st Airborne Division’s operations, participating in numerous deployments and missions worldwide. Its deactivation will see its members transition to other units, bringing with them the expertise and experience gained during their tenure with the regiment.
The deactivation of the 1-32 Cav is a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of military strategy and the continuous efforts to maintain a robust and responsive force. While the regiment’s active duty may have ended, its legacy and the values it upheld will continue to resonate within the Army and the wider community.
Campaign Participation Credit
World War II
-
- Normandy
- Northern France
- Rhineland
- Ardennes-Alsace
- Central Europe
Southwest Asia
-
- Defense of Saudi Arabia
- Liberation and Defense of Kuwait
- Cease-Fire
War on Terrorism
-
- Iraq:
- Iraqi Surge
Decorations
- Presidential Unit Citation (Army), Streamer embroidered SIEGFRIED LINE
- Valorous Unit Award, Streamer embroidered IRAQ 1991
- Meritorious Unit Commendation, Streamer embroidered IRAQ 2005-2006
- Meritorious Unit Commendation, Streamer embroidered IRAQ 2007-2008
- Meritorious Unit Commendation, Streamer embroidered AFGHANISTAN 2010-2011
- Army Superior Unit Award, Streamer embroidered 1999-2000
- Belgian Fourragere 1940
- Cited in the Order of the Day of the Belgium Army for action in Belgium
- Cited in the Order of the Day of the Belgian Army for action in the Ardennes