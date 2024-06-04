69.7 F
Clyde’s of Clarksville Unveils Culinary Delights with Unique Menu

By Tony Centonze
Clydesdales in Clarksville for the official grand opening of Clyde’s of Clarksville.

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Clyde’s of Clarksville has been open since October but recently held its official grand opening – complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a guest appearance by a team of Clydesdale horses that drew lots of attention.

Clyde’s General Manager, Derek Hall worked for Morton’s Steak House for 20 years. “I teamed up with a friend who worked with J. Alexander’s,” Hall said. “He helped me with the menu. I wanted to bring something to Clarksville that this city didn’t have.”

“We have tuna steaks and other items that can’t be found at other restaurants here in town. A lot of folks were coming to Nashville to get this type of food. The owners got together, called me, and asked if I was interested. I instantly wanted to be a part of this.”

Hall says the menu is still evolving. “And, the business keeps growing. There is a perception that we’re not open to the public, but we are open to everyone, golf course, restaurant and all.”

