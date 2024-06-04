Harmonizing History: Tennessee Honors Black Music Month & Juneteenth

Nashville, TN – Created in 1979, Black Music Month celebrates African Americans’ vast influence in music and culture through the decades.

With Juneteenth celebrations also taking place this month, it’s the perfect time to discover Tennessee’s Black music heritage through extraordinary attractions that showcase the state’s deep-rooted musical legacy and celebrate the contributions of Black artists throughout history.

One Nation Under A Groove: The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville

Every June, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in Nashville puts together a series of events and experiences to shine a light on the soundtrack that has saturated our nation’s history.

The only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the music genres created, inspired or influenced by African Americans, NMAAM’s Black Music Month showcases the true essence of African American music history, honoring the timeless impact of the Sound Makers yesterday and today. Throughout June, enjoy special events such as:

Soul Power: The Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis

From “Sittin’ On The Dock Of The Bay” to “Shaft,” from “Soul Man” to “Respect Yourself,” Stax Records turned up the volume in the 1960s with raw, soulful music from such performers as Otis Redding, Booker T. & the MG’s and Albert King.

The Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis offers a deep dive into the history of soul music, featuring a replica of the studio dedicated to Stax stars and other soul rebels. Take a tour through the history of soul music, watch vintage footage and marvel at the collection of vibrant stage costumes and Isaac Hayes’ custom Cadillac.

Tip: The Four Way Grill has been a Memphis culinary institution since 1946 — and the place where countless soul legends filled up on (what else?) soul food before and after recording sessions.

The Birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll: Sun Studio in Memphis

Sun Records’ Black music roots run deep, with such legends as Howlin’ Wolf, B.B. King, Rufus Thomas and countless others laying the groundwork for rock ‘n’ roll’s “big bang” in the 1950s.

In fact, it was at Sun that Jackie Brenston laid down “Rocket 88,” the single many scholars claim is the very first rock ‘n’ roll song. Today, you can tour the lovingly preserved studio and hear the voices of musicians that still haunt this studio, as you listen to outtakes from recording sessions and feel the energy of the music created here.

Tip: The City of Memphis will host the annual two-day Memphis Juneteenth Festival with food, fun and festivities, June 14th-15th, 2024.

Simply The Best: The Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School in Brownsville

Before she was crowned the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner was Anna Mae Bullock, born in Nutbush, Tennessee — a spot she later made famous with her hit song “Nutbush City Limits.” The late/great singer is celebrated in fine fashion at Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School in Brownsville, formerly the one-room schoolhouse where she learned her ABCs.

Located on the grounds of the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, the museum is home to the largest known collection of Tina memorabilia in the world, featuring costumes, gold records and even her high school yearbook.

Tip: While in Brownsville, pay a visit to the home of one of Tennessee’s musical giants — blues legend Sleepy John Estes, whose career stretched from the 1920s to the 1970s, influencing everyone from Bob Dylan to the Beatles.

Empress of the Blues: The Bessie Smith Cultural Center in Chattanooga

Before Tina, there was Bessie! Still referred to as the Empress of the Blues close to a century after her death, Chattanooga-born vocalist Bessie Smith’s legacy comes to life at Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

Smith was one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, whose fingerprints can still be found in jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, and beyond. Through detailed exhibits and memorabilia, the Cultural Center tells her story, along with further valuable exhibits that showcase the lives of the Chattanooga musicians who followed in Bessie’s wake.

Tip: The Bessie Smith Cultural Center commemorates Juneteenth (June 19th) every year with the free Celebration of Freedom festival. This year, attendees will enjoy food trucks, live music by DJ Ant, free admission to the museum, and a screening of the Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom documentary.

More ways to celebrate Juneteenth this year in Tennessee

