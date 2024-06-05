APSU Baseball has Four Govs selected to CSC Academic All-District Baseball Team

Greenwood, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s two-way man Lyle Miller-Green, shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar, outfielder Clayton Gray, and starting pitcher Jacob Weaver were named to the 2024 Academic All-District® Baseball teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom.

In addition, Miller-Green and Gazdar advanced to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. The first-, second-, and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced on July 2nd. For more information about the CSC Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

Miller-Green, a Burke, Virginia native, rewrote the record books in 2024. He set Austin Peay’s single-season records for home runs (30), RBI (94), and runs scored (94) while batting .393 and setting program records with a .900 slugging percentage and .533 on-base percentage.

He also set the ASUN single-season records for home runs, runs scored, and slugging percentage. He was the seventh Governor to earn a conference Player of the Year Award, winning the ASUN Player of the Year honor, and is the first to win the ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in general studies in December with a 3.61 GPA and posted a 4.00 GPA during his first semester of graduate school.

Gazdar, a Walnut Creek, California product, was the ASUN’s Defensive Player of the Year, a First Team All-ASUN pick, and an Academic All-ASUN honoree. He finished the season batting .405 with 21 doubles, 55 RBI, and 67 runs scored.

He pieced together a 40-game reached safely streak that was the fifth streak of 40-plus games in program history. He accomplished that feat while remaining one of the nation’s toughest batters to strike out for a second consecutive year, averaging a strikeout every 16.9 at-bats (5th via NCAA) or in 5.0 percent of all plate appearances (5th via D1Baseball.com).

The Govs’ shortstop also showed off his glove while starting all 54 games and was charged with only seven errors on 193 chances. Gazdar received his bachelor’s degree in general studies in May while posting a 4.00 GPA.

Gray followed last season’s Third Team All-ASUN campaign with another stellar run that saw him finish the regular season with a league-leading 24 doubles. The Cabot, Arkansas native became the first Governors hitter to post 20 doubles twice during his career, and his 48 career doubles are the 10th most in program history in only two seasons.

Gray batted .380 this season and hit 15 home runs, with 68 RBI and 73 runs scored. He finished the season with a 41-game reached safely streak, the fourth-longest streak in program history. Gray completed his bachelor’s degree in general studies in May while maintaining a 3.857 GPA.

Weaver, a Fruita, Colorado native, was an Academic All-ASUN selection. He was the APSU Govs No. 1 starter all season and finished the season with a 4-3 record, 66 strikeouts, and 79.1 innings pitched. He closed the regular season with his third quality start, going 6.2 innings in a win against North Alabama.

Weaver was named Austin Peay State University’s Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the end of April. He has a 4.0 career GPA while working toward his bachelor’s degree in marketing and is a member of APSU’s President’s Emerging Leader Program.