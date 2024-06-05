Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to be held this Thursday, June 6th

Clarksville, TN – This June 6th, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.

Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Participating Venues and Artists:

Higher Level on Franklin

137 Franklin Street

Artist: McKenna Jewel

Pups Plants & Goods

117 A Strawberry Alley

Artist: Kris Lee

Downtown Artists Co-op

96 Franklin Street

Artist: Peggy Bonnington

www.dac.gallery

The Vine on Franklin

128 Franklin Street

Artist (Music) Daryl (Artist) Jennifer Pierstorff

Modern Movement Real Estate

132 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Cat Lacey

Wedding Belles

123 Franklin Street

Artist: Fran Crain

Artlink

98 Franklin Street

Courtney Dennis

Sanctuary on Main

334 Main Street

Artist: Imari Wheeler

Tattoo Technique

129 Franklin Street

Artist: Mehgan Jernigan

Mug Shots Coffee

111 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Dani Olsen

Clarksville Collection

131 Franklin Street

Artist:Tarot Card Reader

Trazo Meadery

116 Franklin Street



First Presbyterian Church

213 Main Street

Artist: Jana Gilbert

Madison Street United Methodist Church

319 Madison Street

Edward’s Steakhouse

107 Franklin Street

Artist: Tracy Bettencourt

Roxy Regional Theatre

100 Franklin Street

Artist-Terri Jordan

www.terrijordanart.com

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery

196 North Second Street

Artists: Alice Aida Ayers

Marteja Bailey

Megan Jordan

www.lorenzoswintongallery.com

River City Clay

115 Franklin Street

www.rivercityclay.com

Active throwing demonstrations throughout the evening! Guests can come in to watch how pieces are made as they browse River City Clay’s gallery of handmade fiber arts, paintings, jewelry, photography and ceramics.

Customs House Museum

200 South Second Street

www.customshousemuseum.org/event/first-thursday-art-walk-3/

Madeleines Place

100 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Joanna Cranston

Beachaven

101 Franklin Street

Artist: Jay Amo

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.

For media inquiries, contact:

Artwalkclarksvilletn@gmail.com

ArtWalk Clarksville is uniting Art with Local Spaces.

Downtown ArtWalk is in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Our mission is to connect artists with local spaces.