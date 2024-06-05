Nashville Sounds Game against Louisville Bats Suspended Due to Rain

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds and Louisville Bats were suspended after 11 innings tonight due to rain at First Horizon Park. The game was tied at 3-3 when play was stopped.

Tonight’s game will be resumed on Thursday, June 6th at 5:35pm.

The originally scheduled game between Nashville and Louisville will be played after the conclusion of Wednesday’s suspended game and be nine innings.

Fans with tickets to tomorrow’s game are good for both the conclusion of tonight’s suspended game and tomorrow’s game.