Education

Southeastern Grasslands Institute, APSU professor Dwayne Estes featured in Forbes editorial by former Sen. Bill Frist

By News Staff
Dr. Dwayne Estes, executive director of Austin Peay State University's Southeastern Grasslands Institute. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Southeastern Grasslands Institute (SGI) made national headlines this week in an editorial penned for Forbes by Dr. Bill Frist, former Tennessee senator and chair of the global board of The Nature Conservancy, the world’s largest conservation nonprofit.

In his Forbes op-ed, Frist discussed his personal interest in grassland conservation and restoration, from his home in Tennessee to a recent trip to Mongolia to see grassland conservation efforts on a massive scale.

“The loss of more than 90–99% of grasslands has resulted in tragic collapses in plants and animals, what we consider to be the greatest threat facing biodiversity in Eastern North America,” said Dr. Dwayne Estes, co-founder and executive director of the fast-growing SGI, in a snippet of an interview linked in the article.

Check out the full article at Forbes.com and learn more about SGI HERE.

