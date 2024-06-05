TBI arrests Clarksville’s Gregory Blackmon along with 10 others in Election Registration Investigation

Sumner County, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has charged 11 people with felony charges following an election registration case by special agents.

In late January, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI agents began investigating reports of 15 convicted felons unlawfully voting in various Sumner County elections between 2020 and 2022.

One of the people charged is Gregory Blackmon from Clarksville, Tennessee.

TBI agents determined that four of the felons were deceased prior to the investigation. They investigated the remaining 11 individuals, determining that all had been convicted of at least one felony and registered to vote in Sumner County after their convictions. They completed documents that included language regarding not having been convicted of a felony.

On May 10th, 2024, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the following individuals with one count each of Illegal Registration or Voting and one count of False Entries on Official Registration or Election Documents:

Gregory Blackmon (DOB 1/6/1962), Clarksville

Antione Bridges (DOB 2/14/1979), Cottontown

Bradley Crowell (DOB 6/12/1991), Hendersonville

Jerry Dodd (DOB 12/31/1974), Portland

Terry Ewin (DOB 11/3/1965), Gallatin

Shannon Holt, Sr. (DOB 10/9/1968), Gallatin

James McGee (DOB 7/19/1964), Hendersonville

Rita Poindexter (DOB 1/16/1960), Gallatin

Larry Russell, Sr. (DOB 9/23/1954), Gallatin

Ladasha Warfield (DOB 1/10/1988), Gallatin

Bobby Williams (DOB 8/5/1961), Portland

Agents, assisted by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, recently arrested the 11 individuals and booked each into the Sumner County Jail on a $5,000 bond.