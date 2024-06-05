TWRA announces Tennessee’s Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day is June 8th

Nashville, TN – The 2024 Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day is set for Saturday, June 8th, 2024 in Tennessee. All state residents and visitors of any age may fish for free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.

Additionally, youth ages 15 or younger may fish for free the entire week, beginning on Free Fishing Day and continuing through the following Friday, June 14th.

Every year since 1991, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has provided the annual free fishing opportunity in hopes of introducing children and families to fishing and outdoor recreation. Each year, the agency stocks several thousand pounds of fish across the state to ensure high-quality and exciting fishing for participants. Fishing is not only a great family activity but also helps bring awareness to the natural environment.

TWRA and numerous communities and partner organizations have planned special fishing events across the state. A special thanks goes to Academy Sports + Outdoors for its continued statewide sponsorship for Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day. Visit the TWRA events page here for a full list of locations and details.

Free Fishing Day is named in honor of Bobby Wilson who retired in 2022 after more than 40 years of service to the TWRA. He served in the Fisheries Division for 35 years, before being named TWRA Deputy Director in 2015 and Executive Director in 2020.

Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day and Free Fishing Week applies to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes continue to charge during this special day and week. Anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a facility.