APSU Soccer releases 2024 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan announced the Governors’ 19-match 2024 schedule Wednesday, which includes a program-record 12 home matches.

After an exhibition at Belmont (August 8th), the 23rd season of Austin Peay State University soccer officially kicks off with a four-match homestand beginning against long-time foe Western Kentucky (August 16th).

Following the contest against the Hilltoppers, the APSU Govs face their first of two first-time matchups against Alcorn State (August 18th) before closing the homestand with matches against in-state foes in Chattanooga (August 22nd) and UT Martin (August 25th).

Austin Peay State University’s first of three two-game road trips takes them to the Bluegrass State where it take on its third-straight former Ohio Valley Conference foe in Murray State (August 29th), before beginning the month of September in Saint Charles, Missouri against Lindenwood (September 1st).

The APSU Govs close the eight-match nonconference slate back at Morgan Brothers Field against Ball State (September 5th) and Southern Indiana (September 12th) before turning their attention towards its third Atlantic Sun Conference slate.

After traveling back to Kentucky for a September 19th match against Bellarmine, APSU again returns home and opens three-straight home matches against Eastern Kentucky (September 22nd) before facing North Alabama (September 26th) and Central Arkansas (September 29th).

October begins with the Govs’ lone trip to the Sunshine State, where they take on North Florida (October 3rd) and Jacksonville (October 6th) in Jacksonville, Florida, before returning home to face another pair of Florida opponents in Stetson (October 10th) and Florida Gulf Coast (October 13th).

The final road trip of the regular season takes the Govs to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they’ll take on Queens before heading south to Georgia to face ASUN newcomer and their final first-time opponent of the season in West Georgia (October 20th).

The regular season concludes against Lipscomb (October 25th), with the ASUN Soccer Championship, October 31st-November 10th.

Schedule Notes

23 Years Young: The Governors are set to take the pitch for the 23rd season in program history and third as a member of the ASUN Conference. Austin Peay State University faces four opponents in 2024 that it faced during its inaugural season in Chattanooga, UT Martin, Western Kentucky, and Lipscomb.

The Governors are set to take the pitch for the 23rd season in program history and third as a member of the ASUN Conference. Austin Peay State University faces four opponents in 2024 that it faced during its inaugural season in Chattanooga, UT Martin, Western Kentucky, and Lipscomb. All-Time Against the Slate: Austin Peay is 36-64-12 all-time against its 2024 schedule, with its most wins against a single opponent being its 10 against Chattanooga, and its most appearances against a single opponent being its 22 all-time meetings against UT Martin.

Austin Peay is 36-64-12 all-time against its 2024 schedule, with its most wins against a single opponent being its 10 against Chattanooga, and its most appearances against a single opponent being its 22 all-time meetings against UT Martin. Staying Home This Fall: The Governors’ 12 home matches are the most in program history. The most home wins in a single season is eight, which was accomplished during the 2010 campaign, when the Govs went 8-1.

The Governors’ 12 home matches are the most in program history. The most home wins in a single season is eight, which was accomplished during the 2010 campaign, when the Govs went 8-1. Not Many New Opponents: During APSU’s 19-match season, they’ll face only two teams for the first time, with the first being Alcorn State, August 18th, at Morgan Brothers Field, and the final being in its final road match of the regular season against ASUN Conference newcomer, West Georgia, October 20th, in Carrolton, Georgia.

During APSU’s 19-match season, they’ll face only two teams for the first time, with the first being Alcorn State, August 18th, at Morgan Brothers Field, and the final being in its final road match of the regular season against ASUN Conference newcomer, West Georgia, October 20th, in Carrolton, Georgia. Postseason Momentum: Austin Peay advanced to the 2023 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinals after beating Kennesaw State in penalty kicks, 3-2. It was the Govs first postseason advancement in 10 seasons and its first as a member of the ASUN Conference.

Austin Peay advanced to the 2023 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinals after beating Kennesaw State in penalty kicks, 3-2. It was the Govs first postseason advancement in 10 seasons and its first as a member of the ASUN Conference. Baumgardt’s Back: Midfielder Alec Baumgardt returns for her senior season at Austin Peay State University. The Federal Way, Washington native had three goals and two assists a season ago and ranks 15th all-time in goals (10), 22nd in assists (5), and 15th in points (25).

Mack’s Mayhem : A Second Team All-ASUN and All-Freshman Team selection, Aniyah Mack led Austin Peay with five goals, which were seventh during the ASUN’s regular season and ranked second among the league’s freshmen. She also finished second among the team’s forwards with 1,139 minutes played.

: A Second Team All-ASUN and All-Freshman Team selection, Aniyah Mack led Austin Peay with five goals, which were seventh during the ASUN’s regular season and ranked second among the league’s freshmen. She also finished second among the team’s forwards with 1,139 minutes played. Bahn and Berry’s Battle: Goalkeeper Katie Bahn also returns to Clarksville for her senior campaign. Last season, she posted the third-most saves in program history with 109 – the most by a junior keeper in program history and most since Sarah Broadbent’s 129 saves during APSU’s second season in 2003. Also returning is sophomore Lauryn Berry who was the Govs’ exclusive goalkeeper in the spring, of which she led APSU to a 3-1-1 record with three shutouts and just four allowed goals in 450 minutes of action.

Goalkeeper Katie Bahn also returns to Clarksville for her senior campaign. Last season, she posted the third-most saves in program history with 109 – the most by a junior keeper in program history and most since Sarah Broadbent’s 129 saves during APSU’s second season in 2003. Also returning is sophomore Lauryn Berry who was the Govs’ exclusive goalkeeper in the spring, of which she led APSU to a 3-1-1 record with three shutouts and just four allowed goals in 450 minutes of action. Meet the Staff: Austin Peay State University head coach Kim McGowan and assistant coach Taylor Borman return to the Govs’ sideline for the third-straight season, while graduate assistant Cera Prather prepares for her second season with the program. The Govs’ lone new face on the coaching staff is assistant coach Grant Stidham, who comes to APSU after serving as the goalkeeper coach at UNC-Asheville in 2023.

