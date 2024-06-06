Clarksville Academy Celebrates Annual Academic Awards

Clarksville, TN – On the morning of Friday, May 17th, 2024, Clarksville Academy’s Activities Center was filled with families, students, teachers, and administrators for the Annual Academic Awards Program. This event honored the Class of 2024 and other upperclassmen for their outstanding academic achievements throughout the year.
The ceremony highlighted the students’ remarkable academic accomplishments, athletics, volunteerism, leadership, and personal growth. The program began with the prestigious recognition of CA’s 2023-2024 Mr. & Miss Clarksville Academy, Rishab Ramchandani, and Bentley Clift.
This year’s awards program was a testament to the dedication and hard work of Clarksville Academy’s students and faculty, celebrating their collective efforts in fostering a vibrant and successful academic community.
Listed below are all awards and recipients of Clarksville Academy’s Annual Academic Awards:
Traditional Awards
Head of School Award
Ethan Hester
LaNelle Norman Award
Chloe Jenkins
Edward M. Norman Award
J.J. Giarrizzo
Wesley Smith Memorial Award
Luke Gilman
Valedictorian
Huiyoun Pyo
Salutatorian
Emily McCowan
Top Scholar Awards
Freshman Class: Reagan Preston
Sophomore Class: Talia Toon
Junior Class: Daryl Hallmark
Senior Class: Huiyoun Pyo
Summa Cum Laude Graduates
Gabriella Alderete
Rachael Austin
Trevor Boling
Aubreigh Buterbaugh
Colby Byard
Bentley Clift
Makenzie Clyde
Connor Crain
Nathaniel Eades
Savannah Elder
Haley Elliott
Kennedy German
J.J. Giarrizzo
Ben Giles
Zach Greer
Rebekah Hass
Ethan Hester
Amarah Hill
Raegan Irish
Chloe Jenkins
Aidan Jones
Victoria Kennedy
Emily McCowan
Huiyoun Pyo
Rishab Ramchandani
Lydia Ramos
Shiloh Sheeks
Savannah Valencia
Zachary Vester
Aastha Wadhwa
Ashlynn York
Top 10% Graduates
Top 10% Graduates received a special honor stole to be worn during commencement exercises on Friday, May 24th, 2024.
Rachael Austin
Ben Giles
Emily McCowan
Huiyoun Pyo
Ashlynn York
AP Scholar Awards
Connor Crain
Zach Greer
Amarah Hill
Ashlynn York
AP Scholar with Honor Awards
Ben Giles
Emily McCowan
AP Scholar with Distinction Award
Huiyoun Pyo
General Assembly Merit Scholars
Ben Giles
Zach Greer
Aidan Jones
Victoria Kennedy
Huiyoun Pyo
Ashlynn York
Cougar Scholars Award
Gabriella Alderete
Trevor Boling
Aubreigh Buterbaugh
Colby Byard
Bentley Clift
Nathaniel Eades
Kennedy German
J.J. Giarrizzo
Zach Greer
Amarah Hill
Chloe Jenkins
Victoria Kennedy
Lydia Ramos
Shiloh Sheeks
Zachary Vester
Cougar Scholars with Distinction Award
Rachael Austin
Savannah Elder
Ben Giles
Rebekah Hass
Emily McCowan
Huiyoun Pyo
Ashlynn York
Kathryn Elizabeth Watson Over Memorial Scholarship
Audrey McCurdy
Mike Groves Memorial Scholarship
Bentley Clift
Chloe Jenkins
Savannah Valencia
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Belles and Beaus Scholarship
Christopher Jones, II
American Red Cross Scholarship Award
Amarah Hill
Wesley Smith Christian Athletic Scholarship
Kennedy German
American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State Delegate
Ella Childers
TN American Legion Boys State Delegate
Cooper Hasenbein
Youth Leadership Clarksville
Taylor Allensworth
Samantha Kadur
Morghan Lewis
Drew Miller
Clarissa Pembleton
Lydia Ramos
Mallory Rininger
Aastha Wadhwa
Willie Wilson, Jr.
National History Day State Representatives
Cammie Johnston
Madelynn Turney
Ashlynn York
Reagan Leadership Medal
Chloe Jenkins
Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award
Vicky Anderson
Lexie Calzaretta
Sarah Eskew
Mayor’s Youth Council
Ben Giles
Tanner Wilson
Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program
Savannah Elder
Victoria Kennedy
Clarissa Pembleton
Abby Scoville
Molly Scoville
Willie Wilson, Jr.
TN Governor’s School for Computational Physics
Jackson Sullivan
Honor Council Representatives
Emily McCowan
Ashlynn York
HOPE Scholarship Recipients
Gabriella Alderete
Isabella Arellano
Rachael Austin
Trevor Boling
Veronica Bryan
Aubreigh Buterbaugh
Colby Byard
Bentley Clift
Makenzie Clyde
Nathaniel Eades
Savannah Elder
Haley Elliott
Kennedy German
J.J. Giarrizzo
Ben Giles
Luke Gilman
Zach Greer
Rebekah Hass
Ethan Hester
Amarah Hill
Raegan Irish
Chloe Jenkins
Aidan Jones
Victoria Kennedy
Emily McCowan
Jaelynn McIntosh
Zachary Pierce
Lillie Pugh
Huiyoun Pyo
Rishab Ramchandani
Lydia Ramos
Lilliana Ribeiro
Shiloh Sheeks
Peyton Taylor
Savannah Valencia
Zachary Vester
Aastha Wadhwa
Katherine Williamson
Malaya Woullard
Ashlynn York
National Honor Society Graduates each received an Honor Stole to wear during commencement exercises on Friday, May 24th, 2024.
Gabriella Alderete
Rachael Austin
Aubreigh Buterbaugh
Colby Byard
Bentley Clift
Connor Crain
Nathaniel Eades
Savannah Elder
Kennedy German
J.J. Giarrizzo
Rebekah Hass
Ethan Hester
Amarah Hill
Raegan Irish
Chloe Jenkins
Aidan Jones
Emily McCowan
Huiyoun Pyo
Lydia Ramos
Shiloh Sheeks
Savannah Valencia
Zachary Vester
Ashlynn York
Departmental Awards
Dual Anatomy & Physiology Award: Savannah Elder
AP Biology Award: Talia Toon
AP Environmental Science Award: Aidan Jones
AP Chemistry Award: Ashlynn York
Dan Burden Mathematics Award: Ashlynn York
Art Award: Katherine Williamson
Publications Award: Chloe Jenkins
Music Award: Makenzie Clyde
Public Speaking Award: Zachary Greer
Spanish Award: Rebekah Hass
French Award: Logan Gibson
Latin I Award: Evan Gao
Latin II Award: Ivy Sleigh
AP Seminar Award: Maddie Dozier
AP Language and Composition: Abigail Powers
AP Literature Award: Ashlynn York
AP Government Award: Huiyoun Pyo
AP U.S. History Award: Abigail Powers
AP Computer Science Award: Jackson Sullivan
Economics Award: Huiyoun Pyo
Personal Finance Award: Kennedy German
Debate Award: Aidan Jones
Future Business Leaders of America: Emily McCowan
Student Council Leadership Award: Lydia Ramos
Rotary Youth Leadership Award: Nia Brown
Key Club Service Award: Huiyoun Pyo