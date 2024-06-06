84.6 F
Education

Clarksville Academy Celebrates Annual Academic Awards

LaNelle and Ed Norman Award Recipients: Chloe Jenkins & J.J. Giarrizzo
Clarksville AcademyClarksville, TN – On the morning of Friday, May 17th, 2024, Clarksville Academy’s Activities Center was filled with families, students, teachers, and administrators for the Annual Academic Awards Program. This event honored the Class of 2024 and other upperclassmen for their outstanding academic achievements throughout the year.

The ceremony highlighted the students’ remarkable academic accomplishments, athletics, volunteerism, leadership, and personal growth. The program began with the prestigious recognition of CA’s 2023-2024 Mr. & Miss Clarksville Academy, Rishab Ramchandani, and Bentley Clift.

This year’s awards program was a testament to the dedication and hard work of Clarksville Academy’s students and faculty, celebrating their collective efforts in fostering a vibrant and successful academic community.

Top 10% Graduates of the Class of 2024:Pictured Left to Right - Rachael Austin, Huiyoun Pyo, Ashlynn York, and Emily McCowan (Not Pictured: Ben Giles)
Listed below are all awards and recipients of Clarksville Academy’s Annual Academic Awards:

Traditional Awards

Head of School Award                                                      
Ethan Hester

LaNelle Norman Award                                                    
Chloe Jenkins

Edward M. Norman Award                                                
 J.J. Giarrizzo

Wesley Smith Memorial Award                                      
Luke Gilman

Valedictorian             
Huiyoun Pyo                         

Salutatorian               
Emily McCowan      

Top Scholar Awards                                                                      

Freshman Class: Reagan Preston                    

Sophomore Class: Talia Toon

Junior Class: Daryl Hallmark

Senior Class: Huiyoun Pyo                                                                                          

Summa Cum Laude Graduates

Gabriella Alderete
Rachael Austin
Trevor Boling
Aubreigh Buterbaugh
Colby Byard
Bentley Clift
Makenzie Clyde
Connor Crain
Nathaniel Eades
Savannah Elder
Haley Elliott
Kennedy German

J.J. Giarrizzo
Ben Giles
Zach Greer
Rebekah Hass
Ethan Hester
Amarah Hill
Raegan Irish
Chloe Jenkins
Aidan Jones
Victoria Kennedy
Emily McCowan
Huiyoun Pyo
Rishab Ramchandani
Lydia Ramos
Shiloh Sheeks
Savannah Valencia
Zachary Vester
Aastha Wadhwa
Ashlynn York

Top 10% Graduates

Top 10% Graduates received a special honor stole to be worn during commencement exercises on Friday, May 24th, 2024.

Rachael Austin
Ben Giles
Emily McCowan
Huiyoun Pyo
Ashlynn York

AP Scholar Awards

Connor Crain
Zach Greer
Amarah Hill
Ashlynn York

AP Scholar with Honor Awards

Ben Giles
Emily McCowan

AP Scholar with Distinction Award

Huiyoun Pyo

General Assembly Merit Scholars

Ben Giles
Zach Greer
Aidan Jones
Victoria Kennedy
Huiyoun Pyo
Ashlynn York

Cougar Scholars Award

Gabriella Alderete
Trevor Boling
Aubreigh Buterbaugh
Colby Byard
Bentley Clift
Nathaniel Eades
Kennedy German
J.J. Giarrizzo
Zach Greer
Amarah Hill
Chloe Jenkins
Victoria Kennedy
Lydia Ramos
Shiloh Sheeks
Zachary Vester

Cougar Scholars with Distinction Award

Rachael Austin
Savannah Elder
Ben Giles
Rebekah Hass
Emily McCowan
Huiyoun Pyo
Ashlynn York

Kathryn Elizabeth Watson Over Memorial Scholarship

Audrey McCurdy

Mike Groves Memorial Scholarship

Bentley Clift
Chloe Jenkins
Savannah Valencia

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Belles and Beaus Scholarship

Christopher Jones, II

American Red Cross Scholarship Award

Amarah Hill

Wesley Smith Christian Athletic Scholarship

Kennedy German

American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State Delegate

Ella Childers

TN American Legion Boys State Delegate

Cooper Hasenbein

Youth Leadership Clarksville        

Taylor Allensworth
Samantha Kadur
Morghan Lewis
Drew Miller
Clarissa Pembleton
Lydia Ramos
Mallory Rininger
Aastha Wadhwa
Willie Wilson, Jr.

National History Day State Representatives

Cammie Johnston
Madelynn Turney
Ashlynn York

Reagan Leadership Medal

Chloe Jenkins

Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award

Vicky Anderson
Lexie Calzaretta
Sarah Eskew

Mayor’s Youth Council    

Ben Giles
Tanner Wilson

Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program

Savannah Elder
Victoria Kennedy
Clarissa Pembleton
Abby Scoville
Molly Scoville
Willie Wilson, Jr.

TN Governor’s School for Computational Physics

Jackson Sullivan

Honor Council Representatives

Emily McCowan
Ashlynn York

HOPE Scholarship Recipients

Gabriella Alderete
Isabella Arellano
Rachael Austin
Trevor Boling
Veronica Bryan
Aubreigh Buterbaugh
Colby Byard
Bentley Clift
Makenzie Clyde
Nathaniel Eades
Savannah Elder
Haley Elliott
Kennedy German
J.J. Giarrizzo
Ben Giles
Luke Gilman
Zach Greer
Rebekah Hass

Ethan Hester
Amarah Hill
Raegan Irish
Chloe Jenkins
Aidan Jones
Victoria Kennedy
Emily McCowan
Jaelynn McIntosh
Zachary Pierce
Lillie Pugh
Huiyoun Pyo
Rishab Ramchandani
Lydia Ramos
Lilliana Ribeiro
Shiloh Sheeks
Peyton Taylor
Savannah Valencia
Zachary Vester
Aastha Wadhwa
Katherine Williamson
Malaya Woullard
Ashlynn York

National Honor Society Graduates each received an Honor Stole to wear during commencement exercises on Friday, May 24th, 2024.

Gabriella Alderete
Rachael Austin
Aubreigh Buterbaugh
Colby Byard
Bentley Clift
Connor Crain
Nathaniel Eades
Savannah Elder
Kennedy German
J.J. Giarrizzo
Rebekah Hass
Ethan Hester
Amarah Hill
Raegan Irish
Chloe Jenkins
Aidan Jones

Emily McCowan
Huiyoun Pyo
Lydia Ramos
Shiloh Sheeks
Savannah Valencia
Zachary Vester
Ashlynn York

Departmental Awards

Dual Anatomy & Physiology Award: Savannah Elder        

AP Biology Award: Talia Toon

AP Environmental Science Award: Aidan Jones   

AP Chemistry Award: Ashlynn York                                    

Dan Burden Mathematics Award: Ashlynn York

Art Award: Katherine Williamson

Publications Award: Chloe Jenkins

Music Award: Makenzie Clyde

Public Speaking Award: Zachary Greer

Spanish Award: Rebekah Hass

French Award: Logan Gibson

Latin I Award: Evan Gao

Latin II Award: Ivy Sleigh

AP Seminar Award: Maddie Dozier

AP Language and Composition: Abigail Powers

AP Literature Award: Ashlynn York

AP Government Award: Huiyoun Pyo

AP U.S. History Award:  Abigail Powers

AP Computer Science Award: Jackson Sullivan

Economics Award: Huiyoun Pyo

Personal Finance Award: Kennedy German

Debate Award: Aidan Jones

Future Business Leaders of America: Emily McCowan                                

Student Council Leadership Award: Lydia Ramos

Rotary Youth Leadership Award: Nia Brown

Key Club Service Award: Huiyoun Pyo

