Clarksville Academy Celebrates Annual Academic Awards

Clarksville, TN – On the morning of Friday, May 17th, 2024, Clarksville Academy’s Activities Center was filled with families, students, teachers, and administrators for the Annual Academic Awards Program. This event honored the Class of 2024 and other upperclassmen for their outstanding academic achievements throughout the year.

The ceremony highlighted the students’ remarkable academic accomplishments, athletics, volunteerism, leadership, and personal growth. The program began with the prestigious recognition of CA’s 2023-2024 Mr. & Miss Clarksville Academy, Rishab Ramchandani, and Bentley Clift.

This year’s awards program was a testament to the dedication and hard work of Clarksville Academy’s students and faculty, celebrating their collective efforts in fostering a vibrant and successful academic community.

Listed below are all awards and recipients of Clarksville Academy’s Annual Academic Awards:

Traditional Awards

Head of School Award

Ethan Hester

LaNelle Norman Award

Chloe Jenkins

Edward M. Norman Award

J.J. Giarrizzo

Wesley Smith Memorial Award

Luke Gilman

Valedictorian

Huiyoun Pyo

Salutatorian

Emily McCowan

Top Scholar Awards

Freshman Class: Reagan Preston

Sophomore Class: Talia Toon

Junior Class: Daryl Hallmark

Senior Class: Huiyoun Pyo

Summa Cum Laude Graduates

Gabriella Alderete

Rachael Austin

Trevor Boling

Aubreigh Buterbaugh

Colby Byard

Bentley Clift

Makenzie Clyde

Connor Crain

Nathaniel Eades

Savannah Elder

Haley Elliott

Kennedy German

J.J. Giarrizzo

Ben Giles

Zach Greer

Rebekah Hass

Ethan Hester

Amarah Hill

Raegan Irish

Chloe Jenkins

Aidan Jones

Victoria Kennedy

Emily McCowan

Huiyoun Pyo

Rishab Ramchandani

Lydia Ramos

Shiloh Sheeks

Savannah Valencia

Zachary Vester

Aastha Wadhwa

Ashlynn York

Top 10% Graduates

Top 10% Graduates received a special honor stole to be worn during commencement exercises on Friday, May 24th, 2024.

Rachael Austin

Ben Giles

Emily McCowan

Huiyoun Pyo

Ashlynn York

AP Scholar Awards

Connor Crain

Zach Greer

Amarah Hill

Ashlynn York

AP Scholar with Honor Awards

Ben Giles

Emily McCowan

AP Scholar with Distinction Award

Huiyoun Pyo

General Assembly Merit Scholars

Ben Giles

Zach Greer

Aidan Jones

Victoria Kennedy

Huiyoun Pyo

Ashlynn York

Cougar Scholars Award

Gabriella Alderete

Trevor Boling

Aubreigh Buterbaugh

Colby Byard

Bentley Clift

Nathaniel Eades

Kennedy German

J.J. Giarrizzo

Zach Greer

Amarah Hill

Chloe Jenkins

Victoria Kennedy

Lydia Ramos

Shiloh Sheeks

Zachary Vester

Cougar Scholars with Distinction Award

Rachael Austin

Savannah Elder

Ben Giles

Rebekah Hass

Emily McCowan

Huiyoun Pyo

Ashlynn York

Kathryn Elizabeth Watson Over Memorial Scholarship

Audrey McCurdy

Mike Groves Memorial Scholarship

Bentley Clift

Chloe Jenkins

Savannah Valencia

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Belles and Beaus Scholarship

Christopher Jones, II

American Red Cross Scholarship Award

Amarah Hill

Wesley Smith Christian Athletic Scholarship

Kennedy German

American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State Delegate

Ella Childers

TN American Legion Boys State Delegate

Cooper Hasenbein

Youth Leadership Clarksville

Taylor Allensworth

Samantha Kadur

Morghan Lewis

Drew Miller

Clarissa Pembleton

Lydia Ramos

Mallory Rininger

Aastha Wadhwa

Willie Wilson, Jr.

National History Day State Representatives

Cammie Johnston

Madelynn Turney

Ashlynn York

Reagan Leadership Medal

Chloe Jenkins

Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award

Vicky Anderson

Lexie Calzaretta

Sarah Eskew

Mayor’s Youth Council

Ben Giles

Tanner Wilson

Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program

Savannah Elder

Victoria Kennedy

Clarissa Pembleton

Abby Scoville

Molly Scoville

Willie Wilson, Jr.

TN Governor’s School for Computational Physics

Jackson Sullivan

Honor Council Representatives

Emily McCowan

Ashlynn York

HOPE Scholarship Recipients

Gabriella Alderete

Isabella Arellano

Rachael Austin

Trevor Boling

Veronica Bryan

Aubreigh Buterbaugh

Colby Byard

Bentley Clift

Makenzie Clyde

Nathaniel Eades

Savannah Elder

Haley Elliott

Kennedy German

J.J. Giarrizzo

Ben Giles

Luke Gilman

Zach Greer

Rebekah Hass

Ethan Hester

Amarah Hill

Raegan Irish

Chloe Jenkins

Aidan Jones

Victoria Kennedy

Emily McCowan

Jaelynn McIntosh

Zachary Pierce

Lillie Pugh

Huiyoun Pyo

Rishab Ramchandani

Lydia Ramos

Lilliana Ribeiro

Shiloh Sheeks

Peyton Taylor

Savannah Valencia

Zachary Vester

Aastha Wadhwa

Katherine Williamson

Malaya Woullard

Ashlynn York

National Honor Society Graduates each received an Honor Stole to wear during commencement exercises on Friday, May 24th, 2024.

Gabriella Alderete

Rachael Austin

Aubreigh Buterbaugh

Colby Byard

Bentley Clift

Connor Crain

Nathaniel Eades

Savannah Elder

Kennedy German

J.J. Giarrizzo

Rebekah Hass

Ethan Hester

Amarah Hill

Raegan Irish

Chloe Jenkins

Aidan Jones

Emily McCowan

Huiyoun Pyo

Lydia Ramos

Shiloh Sheeks

Savannah Valencia

Zachary Vester

Ashlynn York

Departmental Awards

Dual Anatomy & Physiology Award: Savannah Elder

AP Biology Award: Talia Toon

AP Environmental Science Award: Aidan Jones

AP Chemistry Award: Ashlynn York

Dan Burden Mathematics Award: Ashlynn York

Art Award: Katherine Williamson

Publications Award: Chloe Jenkins

Music Award: Makenzie Clyde

Public Speaking Award: Zachary Greer

Spanish Award: Rebekah Hass

French Award: Logan Gibson

Latin I Award: Evan Gao

Latin II Award: Ivy Sleigh

AP Seminar Award: Maddie Dozier

AP Language and Composition: Abigail Powers

AP Literature Award: Ashlynn York

AP Government Award: Huiyoun Pyo

AP U.S. History Award: Abigail Powers

AP Computer Science Award: Jackson Sullivan

Economics Award: Huiyoun Pyo

Personal Finance Award: Kennedy German

Debate Award: Aidan Jones

Future Business Leaders of America: Emily McCowan

Student Council Leadership Award: Lydia Ramos

Rotary Youth Leadership Award: Nia Brown